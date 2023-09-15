Pioneer DJ Partners with Alphatec to Provide Cutting-Edge AV Solutions in India

AlphaTheta Corporation, market leaders in DJ hardware and software through the Pioneer DJ brand is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Alphatec, a pioneering provider of innovative AV technology solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the audio-visual landscape in India by delivering state-of-the-art AV solutions that cater to a wide range of industries and events. Founded in 1994 as a Pioneer Corporation division, AlphaTheta Corporation pioneered the DJ industry with the world’s inaugural flat-top DJ CD player. The company’s first product, the world’s first flat-top DJ CD player, revolutionized the way DJs mix music. AlphaTheta has continued to innovate over the years, releasing a wide range of groundbreaking DJ and club equipment. The company’s products are used by DJs and enthusiasts all over the world, and they have helped to shape the sound of electronic music. AlphaTheta is committed to pushing the boundaries of DJ technology, and it continues to be a vanguard in the music world.

AlphaTheta Corporation and Alphatec have joined forces to bring forth a new era of audio-visual excellence in India. Alphatec’s deep expertise in AV technology integration, combined with Pioneer DJ’s legacy of delivering premium sound and performance, creates a powerful synergy that promises to redefine how sound and visuals are experienced. This partnership will cater to a diverse clientele, including event organizers, entertainment venues, corporate clients, educational institutions, and more. By leveraging AlphaTheta Corporation cutting-edge audio equipment and Alphatec’s proficiency in designing comprehensive AV solutions, customers can expect seamless integration, superior sound quality, and stunning visuals that will leave a lasting impact.

Sharing the details on joining hands with Alphatec, Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO, AlphaTheta Corporation said, “At AlphaTheta Corporation, our passion for innovation and excellence drives us to constantly seek ways to elevate the audio experience. Partnering with Alphatec is a significant step in this journey. Together, we are not only providing AV solutions but also creating memorable sensory experiences. Whether it’s a live concert, a corporate seminar, or an educational event, our collaboration aims to set new benchmarks for audio-visual quality and performance. AlphaTheta/Pioneer DJ is excited to embark on this venture with Alphatec and bring the future of AV technology to India.”

Talking about the association, Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec, said “Our collaboration with AlphaTheta Corporation is a strategic alignment with our commitment to redefining events and spaces through state-of-the-art technology. By seamlessly integrating AlphaTheta Corporation’s outstanding audio systems into our comprehensive AV solutions, we are not only empowering the DJ industry but also empowering this exceptional talent in India. Alphatec takes great pride in leading this AV revolution in partnership with Pioneer DJ, and we enthusiastically anticipate the significant impact we will collectively achieve.”

Products will be accessible for purchase in the Indian market:

The XDJ-RR is an all-in-one DJ system that gives the flexibility to choose how you want to perform. You can plug in a USB drive and play tracks directly or use Link Export mode to access your entire rekordbox library from your laptop. XDJ-RR can be connected to your PC/Mac with a single USB cable to use Performance mode in rekordbox. The XDJ-RR features a 7-inch color screen that shows you everything you need to know about your tracks, including playback status, BPM, waveform, and more. You can also use dedicated buttons for performance features like Hot Cues, Beat Loop, Slip Loop, and Beat Jump. The XDJ-RR’s mixer features EQs and channel faders that are modeled after those on the professional DJM-900NXS2 mixer. You can also use Beat FX and Sound Color FX to customize your mixes. Overall, the XDJ-RR is a powerful and versatile all-in-one DJ system that is perfect for beginners and experienced DJs alike.

The OPUS-QUAD is a new DJ system that offers a fresh approach to design and playability. It features standalone 4-deck playback, so you can play 4 tracks simultaneously, cue up tracks in advance, or leave a deck free for dropping requests. The OPUS-QUAD has a user-friendly interface with an electrostatic touch module. You can use the 10.1-inch touch screen to quickly search for songs via the keyboard or use Playlist Bank for quick navigation between playlists. The OPUS-QUAD produces high-quality sound that’s comfortable to listen to for long periods of time. It’s loaded with a high-quality 32-bit D/A converter from ESS Technology. The evolved effects on the OPUS-QUAD make it easy to add texture and tension to the music and compatible with rekordbox Performance mode and Serato DJ Pro.

The XDJ-RX3 features a new 10.1-inch touchscreen with a high resolution and frame rate. This makes it easier to see everything clearly, including the smooth waveform. The fresh GUI design and a host of new features also make it easier to navigate and mix tracks. The XDJ-RX3 also includes new Release FX that can be used to instantly change the energy of your mix. Choose from 8 effect types, such as Vinyl Brake, Backspin, Echo Out, Build Up, Mute, and Ducking. The LCD screen in the center of each jog wheel indicates the playhead position and you can choose to display artwork for a quick visual reminder of which track is loaded on the deck. The XDJ-RX3 also includes all the effects from the XDJ-RX2, plus an extra 6 Beat FX and 2 additional Sound Color FX. This means you can play with the full range of effects from the DJM-900NXS2. Overall, the XDJ-RX3 is a powerful and versatile all-in-one DJ system that offers a wide range of features and functionality. It is a great choice for DJs of all levels who are looking for a system that can grow with their skills.

The CDJ-3000 is a professional DJ multi player that is powered by a new MPU and packed with specially developed high-quality components and innovative features. It offers a smoother overall DJ experience, thanks to the MPU which drives the unit and delivers stable performance. The CDJ-3000 also supports rekordbox CloudDirectPlay, which allows you to browse and play all the tracks in your cloud-based library. In addition to rekordbox CloudDirectPlay, the CDJ-3000 also supports Key Sync and Key Shift. The jog wheel on the CDJ-3000 has been redesigned to feel slicker than ever, with a reduced touch latency. The LCD screen in the center shows playhead position and artwork for a quick visual reminder of loaded tracks. Versatile DJ multi player that offers a wide range of features and functionality. It is a great choice for professional DJs who demand the best possible performance and reliability.

The DJM-A9 is a next-generation club mixer that delivers crystal-clear, high-resolution sound. It features a number of improvements over previous models, including new ESS Technology 32-bit high-quality A/D and D/A converters, increased spacing around the EQ knobs, and high-grade, bright LEDs in the channel section. The frequency response of the isolators has also been optimized to make the most of the latest music production traits. The DJM-A9 also has a number of new features, including a new color display that helps you to quickly and accurately understand the status of the selected effect, a horizontal X-Pad for more intuitive control, and 3 new microphone effects (Echo, Pitch, and Megaphone). It also supports dual USB Type-B and USB Type-C ports for seamless transitions between DJs and easy back-to-back sets. In addition, the DJM-A9 is compatible with Stagehand, the industry-first PRO DJ LINK remote management app for front of house teams. Overall, the DJM-A9 is a powerful and versatile mixer that is perfect for professional DJs who demand the best sound quality and performance.