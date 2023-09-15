Affordable CMF by Nothing Brand Officially Launches in India on September 26

In a significant move for the consumer technology market, the London-based brand “Nothing” is set to launch its affordable sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, in India on September 26. The announcement has generated considerable buzz, especially since the brand has already registered an upcoming smartwatch and a pair of true wireless earbuds.

The Announcement

The official launch date was confirmed by Manu Sharma on X, the Vice President of the brand. This comes after Nothing CEO Carl Pei introduced the CMF by Nothing sub-brand in early August. The brand aims to offer a range of consumer-friendly, high-quality tech products.

What to Expect

While the exact specifications of the products are yet to be revealed, the brand has already registered a smartwatch and a pair of true wireless earbuds. Given the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation, expectations are high for these upcoming products.

Where to Buy

The products will be available for purchase exclusively online through e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra. For those who prefer offline shopping, the products will also be available at Vijay Sales and select stores across India.

Community Review Program

In addition to the launch, the brand has also initiated a “CMF Community Review Program.” Although details are scant, this program is likely to involve early access or special offers for community members.

Conclusion

The launch of CMF by Nothing is a significant event in the consumer tech industry, especially in the Indian market. With its affordable pricing and innovative products, the brand is set to make a substantial impact.

