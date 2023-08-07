Upgrade your audio experience with Sennheiser’s premium products, now available at incredible prices during Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today unveiled an array of enticing offers for its top-selling products during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. Customers can now seize the opportunity to own Sennheiser’s premium range of products including the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, Sennheiser HD 450SE, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition, and more. The five-day sale, starting 04th August will present customers with an exciting chance to take advantage of remarkable deals and discounts.

Momentum 4 Headphones – A perfect balance between superior sound and exceptional comfort

Built with perfection to raise the bar even higher with best-in-class sound, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless comes built with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. The headset is packed with smart, intuitive features that enhance every interaction and an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours. The touchpad interface of the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, combined with voice and sound prompts, make controlling music, calls and voice assistants intuitive and easy to navigate. Set up is also simple thanks to Bluetooth device management that allows multiple devices to be connected at the same time.

Retailed at INR 34,990, the Momentum 4 headphones will be available in black and white colour variants for INR 26,990 and INR 25,990 respectively.

Momentum True Wireless 3 – A superior sound experiences with Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Encased in a design that is defined using high-quality materials and precise workmanship, the Momentum True Wireless 3 offers a range of technologies and features that take the listening experience to a new level. The new Sound Personalization feature provides an enhanced sound experience via a guided listening test to set up the perfect sound for each user’s individual hearing. The earbuds come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation which automatically adjusts to your environment and an extensive battery life with playtime upto 28 hours.

Retailed at INR 24,990, the Momentum True Wireless 3 will be available in white and graphite colour variants for INR 16,990 and 18,490 respectively.

CX Plus SE True Wireless – A special design edition with Active Noise Cancellation, Customizable Touch Controls, and 24-Hour Battery Life

The Sennheiser CX PLUS Special Edition true wireless has a brushed matte surface to complement the signature sound made possible by its German-engineered TrueResponse transducer. The CX PLUS SE are compact earbuds with a secure fit, 24 hours of playback time with a charging case and a IPX4-rated splash resistance. This bespoke acoustic system brings audiophile technology to the everyday listener delivering stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids and clear, detailed treble for fatigue-free all-day listening. The Active Noise Cancellation ensures clarity without distractions, even in a noisy environment. Meanwhile, the Transparent Mode allows the user to be aware of their surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds. Even customizable touch controls allow for bespoke commands to be assigned intuitively and easily to control audio, calls, and access voice assistants

Retailed at INR 14,990, the CX Plus SE True wireless will be exclusively available for INR 9,990

HD 450SE Headphones with active noise cancellation and exceptional wireless sound

Built for music lovers to enjoy distraction-free, superior sound anywhere, the HD 450SE headphones boasts a closed-back design and active noise cancellation. Additionally, the headphones perfectly synchronize audio and on-screen visuals using aptX™ Low Latency, while high-quality wireless codec support, including AAC and aptX™, ensures excellent wireless sound. The noise-canceling headphones are built to deliver exceptional wireless sound along with deep dynamic bass and effortless Amazon Alexa interaction.

Featuring advanced Bluetooth technology and a 30-hour battery life, the HD 450SE is retailed at INR 16,990 and will be available at a massive discount at INR 8,490

