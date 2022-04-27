7 things you may not have known Alexa can do for you

Amazon Fire TV comes with several video streaming devices all designed to provide you with an enhanced TV viewing experience. In fact, it can even transform non-Smart TVs into a Smart TV by enabling you to connect to the internet to make the best of several OTT platforms, live channels, and apps available online. All of this also opens up a diverse range of content for you to view, which can range from news, sports, health and fitness, and games, to name just a few.

Also, another inherent advantage of the Amazon Fire TV is the Alexa voice control that it comes with that can take the TV viewing experience to another level altogether. All that the user has to do to invoke Alexa is press the Alexa button on the remote and issue voice commands, which can be to search for a particular content, launch a new app, select a different channel, play a particular song, and so on.

However, that is just a part of the story as there is so much more that you can do with the Alexa. Put another way, there is so much that the Alexa can do for you. Read on to find out more.

Content search

This is something that Alexa is quite adept at and does the job with elan. So, a simple command to search for something particular in an app will save you from searching for the same manually. So, it’s like asking Alexa to do something like, ‘Alexa, play Moon Knight on Disney+ Hotstar’ and you should have the series playing on your TV right away.

You might also say something like, ‘Alexa, play Amitabh Bachchan movies’, or ‘Alexa, play devotional songs’, and it should get the job done perfectly. This way, you can access Live TV channels as well.

Manage payments

Worried about missing a payment schedule and incurring fines in the process? Let Alexa manage it all, which again is something Alexa is extremely good at doing. Be it your electricity, broadband, postpaid, gas, water, or whatever bills you need to deal with on a regular basis, Alexa can do it all. Simply ask, “Alexa, which bills are due?” You can follow that up by actually making the required payment, which again can be done by Alexa itself. For making a payment, just ask, “Alexa, pay my gas/ electricity/ broadband/ etc. bill” and it will proceed to do that via the Amazon pay account.

In much the same manner, you can manage your recharges as well. For instance, you can say, “Alexa, recharge my mobile/ dth” and it will proceed to do the same with money from the Amazon pay account. Or you can book a gas cylinder as well for which you just have to say, “Alexa, book a gas cylinder”. You can also ask Alexa to remind you to pay a bill by saying, “Alexa, remind me to pay my broadband bill”.

Search recipes

You can hone your culinary skills with help from Alexa. Just ask Alexa to let you have the recipe for a dish you are cooking and that’s it. The smart assistant will let you have recipes from celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Just say, “Alexa, give me the recipe for Malai Chicken” and such and you will have recipes playing on your Fire TV enabled TV. Follow the instruction and surprise everyone in your household with a hearty meal.

Search devotional content

Feeling devotional or for those with a devotional bent of mind, here too Alexa can work wonders for you. For it can let you have live darshan of gods and goddesses from temples anywhere in India without even stepping out of your home. While this is done via Shemaroo Live Darshans, there is also the Starstell Mantras & Puja skills that can let you search for the mantra and rituals that apply to any particular occasion or puja.

Smart Home Controls

So, you thought Alexa is all about controlling your Smart TV? Rather, that’s just a part of all that the digital assistant can pull off. Apart from controlling your smart TV, Alexa can also communicate with other compatible household smart appliances which can be your AC, the fan, light, and so on. The list can be endless and the more Alexa compatible appliance you have in your home, the more convenient it is going to be for you. You can say, “Alexa, turn on the AC” or “Alexa, turn on/ off the light” and the ever obedient assistant will get the job done for you. Sure, it keeps you glued to your couch but that is also another way to describe comfort.

Play Games

How about playing some games? Here too Alexa can come to your rescue and help you feel refreshed and recharged. You can ask something like, “Alexa, open Akinator” and you engage with the character for some nice mind reading sessions. You will love Alexa for not letting boredom get the better of you.

Shopping with Alexa

Now, Amazon started off and continues to be a retailer having a worldwide presence. So, it is hardly surprising its smart digital assistant won’t guide you when it comes to shopping off its site. Way more than that, it can even do the shopping for you. Be it the grocery items you need every day, electronic devices, schools, office supplies, or perhaps anything under the sun, name it and you can have Alexa order it for you. It can pay for those stuff as well from your Amazon Pay account if you so wish.

All of this shows how versatile and capable Alexa is in reality. There are a whole lot of things Alexa can do so that you have a lot less to be worried about. You just have to ask Alexa and your job is done. That’s how simple it is.