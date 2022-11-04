6 Things That Prevent Instagram Growth

Are you struggling to grow your Instagram following? You’re not alone. Many people find it difficult to attract new followers and build a large community on the platform. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there are a few things you can do to improve your chances of success. In this blog post, we’ll outline six of the most common mistakes people make when growing their Instagram accounts. Read on to learn more!

Not Generating Engagement

Not developing engagement one of the very first things that could be preventing the growth of your Instagram account is the fact that you are not generating enough engagement. The Instagram algorithm can be pretty complex, but one thing that is understood about it is that you have to create engagement for your account if you want it to grow.

One way to create engagement for your account would be to get views for your live videos. You can also buy Instagram live views to give your account a head start. Another would be to respond to comments on your posts and, more importantly, to comment on the posts of other users. In addition to this, you should post stories that offer some sort of engagement by asking a question.

Not Posting Within a Niche

Another reason why your Instagram account might be growing is that you are not posting within a niche. Not posting within a niche could be one of the things preventing your Instagram account from growing, since when you post within a niche you are targeting a specific group of people. There are many niches to choose from on Instagram, such as health, education, parenting, sports, fitness, and more.

If you are new to Instagram, you might think that it would be a good idea to post a wide variety of topics since you are targeting many different people. Unfortunately, if you do this, the algorithm won’t be able to determine what sort of content your account posts and, as such, won’t be able to recommend it to other users.

Not Using Hashtags

Much like not posting within a niche, if you are not using hashtags with each of your posts, then you are also not targeting any people. Hashtags help people find your photos and videos, so be sure to use them. When using hashtags, you should do some research to find out which are the most popular and which don’t gain any traffic.

In addition to helping people find your photos and videos, it also categorizes your content, so when people search for a specific term, there is a chance that your content might pop up. One of the worst things that you can do is use irrelevant hashtags that have nothing to do with the content that you are posting since this is something that Instagram penalizes.

Posting Low-Quality Content

One of the more common reasons why an Instagram account is not growing as it should be is because the person who owns it is posting low-quality content. If your posts are blurry or uninteresting, people will likely not follow you.

It’s extremely important to keep in mind that when you post to Instagram, your content needs to be of the highest quality since the app has a focus on aesthetics. In addition to this, people use Instagram to be entertained, and nothing is entertaining about low-quality content. To keep it simple, your content needs to do three things. It either needs to educate, entertain, or create engagement.

Being Inactive on Instagram

Finally, the last thing that you might be doing that could be causing your Instagram account to not grow is being inactive on the platform. You might not realize this, but there are millions upon millions of people who are using Instagram every day, and there are millions upon millions of posts being made each day.

In other words, you are up against quite a lot of competition who are posting quite often and who are posting high-quality content. If you’re not regularly posting new content, people will lose interest. More importantly, people don’t want to follow an account that is not active since, as mentioned above, people want to be entertained, educated, or engaged, and an inactive account does not do this.