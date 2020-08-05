Xiaomi today announced the launch of the Mi TV Stick in India, which promises to turn any conventional or non-smart TV into a smart TV. Sporting compact and lightweight design, the Mi TV stick runs Android TV 9 and can open up a world of online content for users, including more than 5000 apps from the Google Play Store.

Xiaomi said its new Mi TV stick is easy to use and operate, so much that it can make an old-school dumb TV into its smart counterpart in just 30 seconds. You will have access to a host of media streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Aha Entertainment, Zee5, to name a few.

The accompanied Bluetooth remote even comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video to give instant access to the streaming service right away. Apart from shows, events, movies, and so much more that is available via the streaming apps, you also have the option to play a host of games once it has been connected to the TV. It comes integrated with Chromecast as well, which means you can cast from media apps to other compatible devices easily.

So far as the basic hardware is concerned, the Mi TV stick comes equipped with the 64 bit Quad core Cortex-A53 and ARM Mali 450 GPU. The gadget features a 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage for smooth operations. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and comes with an HDMI and a Micro USB port each. Besides, it is Wi-Fi enabled as well.

Another unique aspect of the Mi TV stick is its support for Dolby Audio and DTS Digital sounds for superior quality audio experience. It is Google Assistant enabled too, which means you can play or search for your favourite content via voice commands. There is plenty more that Google Assistant will let you accomplish, which includes searching for the latest news and updates, apart from controlling other smart home devices as well.

Coming to price, the Mi TV Stick can be your for just Rs. 2,799, which makes for a cheap alternative to buying a new smart TV. Availability starts August 7, 12 noon onwards, and can be picked up from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi homes along with a few offline stores. Check for exciting launch offers available during launch.