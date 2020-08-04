Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone today in India. The phone competes in the budget segment with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 and offers nice specs for the price.

That includes a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display that has a water-drop notch at the top and narrow bezels on all sides. At its core, the phone comes with a Mediatek Helio G80 gaming SOC and Mali-G52 GPU combo. The phone comes in two versions, both featuring a 4 GB RAM but having storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. Then there also is the dedicated microSD card slot to further expand on that.

For optics, the Redmi 9 Prime comes with a quad camera arrangement at the rear, with the four lenses arranged in a single vertical stack along the top middle of the phone. The camera setup comprises of a 13 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, you have an 8 MP sensor for selfies.

Power comes from a rather expansive 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging even though it only is a 10 W charger that the phone ships with. A fingerprint sensor is included, or rather camouflaged, within the rear camera module. The phone also comes with P2i coating for splash resistance.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, and AGPS. There is an infrared sensor as well, as is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB-C port.

Coming to its price, the 4 GB + 64 GB model is priced Rs. 9,999 while the 4 GB + 128 GB model comes for Rs. 11,999. The phone is available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black colour options. Availability starts Aug. 6 when the Amazon Prime sale gets underway.