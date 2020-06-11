As expected, Xiaomi announced the launch of its new series of thin and light laptops in India, which the company claims are the perfect epitome of style, substance, and performance. In effect, Xiaomi introduced two families of laptops – the Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, with the latter making its global debut in India in the process.

Here is a brief lowdown on each of the laptop models.

Mi NoteBook 14:

The NoteBook 14 comes powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 chipset coupled to the Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2 GB of video memory on the top of the line model. On the more affordable models, it is the Intel UHD Graphics 620 that comes across as standard fitment. There is also 8 GB of DDR4 RAM on offer along with options of either a 256 GB or 512 GB of SATA high speed SSD storage.

The 14-inch full HD display is flanked by narrow bezels along the sides to allow for 81.2 percent screen to body ratio. Connectivity options include a pair of Type-A USB ports along with a USB 2.0, and HDMI ports. There is a Combo Audio Jack as well as is a DC jack. The laptop is just 17.95mm thin and weighs 1.5 kilos.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition:

This is the flagship laptop from the Chinese manufacturer and features the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor on the top model while there is a version powered by the Intel Core i5 chipset as well. Then there also is the Nvidia GeForce MX350 with 2 GB of GDDR5 memory to take care of graphics rich files.

The NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition too benefits from an 8 GB DDR4 memory along with storage options of either the super fast PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD or the more moderate SATA 3 SSD, each being of 512 GB capacity. To let you have an idea of what the individual storage is capable of, the former boasts of a read and write speed of 3000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s, respectively. In comparison, the SATA 3 SSD can reach speeds of 600 MB/s.

Connectivity options include a first-gen Type-C USB 3.1 port that is only available in the Core i7 model and serves only data transfer roles. Apart from that, there is a twin Type-A USB 3.1 port along with a USB 2.0 and HDMI ports as well, as is a combo Audio Jack and a DC jack. The display is the same 14-inch Full HD panel but has a higher 91 percent screen to body ratio. The Horizon Edition is also thinner and lighter, it being 17.15 mm thick while weighing in at just 1.35 kilos.

Other features:

Both the laptops come with a 46 Wh battery with 65 W power adapter and 1C fast charging support. Xiaomi is claiming a 0 – 50 percent charging time of just 30 mins, while the laptops can easily sustain operations for up to 10 hours. The laptops come pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home Edition along with one month free trial of Microsoft Office 365. A dual-band Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5 is also common to both laptops.

Pricing and availability:

As for its pricing, the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition starts at Rs. 54,999 and is going to be available from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners. The laptop sports a single Mercury Grey colour scheme.

The Mi NoteBook 14 is slightly more affordable with its starting price of Rs. 41,999. The laptop is available in Silver colour option and can be picked up from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in along with other offline retail partners.

There are a few inaugural launch offers as well, which includes a discount of Rs. 2000 with HDFC debit and credit cards. The offer is valid till 16th July 2020. Plus, there is an extended No Cost EMI option too that is valid for up to 9 months.

Both laptops go on sale starting 17th June 2020.