Xiaomi India launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 at an introductory price of Rs. 24,999

Xiaomi India has launched the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43, the company’s latest Smart TV running Fire TV OS in India. The TV is priced at Rs. 26,999, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 24,999 for a limited time. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 will be available on Mi.com and Amazon.in during the festive season.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 features a 43-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9012 processor and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TV comes with two 12W speakers and supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 runs Fire TV OS, which gives users access to a wide range of streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee5, and more. The TV also comes with an Alexa voice-enabled remote control, which allows users to control the TV and smart home devices with their voice.

Key features of the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43:

43-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support

Quad-core MediaTek MT9012 processor

2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage

Two 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support

Fire TV OS with access to a wide range of streaming apps

Alexa voice-enabled remote control

Pricing and availability:

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 is priced at Rs. 26,999, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 24,999 for a limited time. The TV will be available on Mi.com and Amazon.in during the festive season.

