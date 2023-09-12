Dell Premium Laptops With i7 and i5 Processors: The Ultimate Guide for September 2023

Dell has been a household name in the computing world for decades, offering a range of laptops that cater to different needs and budgets. As we step into September 2023, Dell continues to impress with its premium laptops featuring Intel i7 and i5 processors. Whether you’re a business professional, a gamer, or someone who needs a reliable machine for everyday use, Dell has got you covered.

Latest Offerings

According to a recent update on PCMag, Dell’s lineup for 2023 includes several standout models. The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7620) is touted as the best Dell laptop for most people, priced at $979.95. It features a 12th generation Intel H-series CPU and Nvidia RTX graphics. On the other hand, the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) is a high-end desktop replacement priced at $2,399. It comes with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor and a brilliant OLED touch screen.

Performance and Features

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus offers robust features at a reasonable price, including strong all-around performance and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The Dell XPS 15 9530, on the other hand, is fully focused on new silicon and offers long battery life along with leading performance. It also features GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and a premium build quality.

Why Choose Dell?

Reliability: Dell is a brand you can trust, with years of experience in delivering quality products.

Variety: Whether you’re on a budget or looking for high-end specs, Dell offers a wide range of options.

Customer Service: Dell’s customer service is known for its reliability and efficiency.

Conclusion

Dell’s premium laptops with Intel i7 and i5 processors offer a blend of performance, reliability, and style. Whether you are a professional looking for a high-performance machine or a student in need of a budget-friendly option, Dell has something for everyone.

Quick Takeaways: