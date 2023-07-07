Rooter joins hands with Jio to bring live game streaming and esports action to your TV

Underscoring its focus on becoming the game streaming destination of choice for Indian viewers, Rooter, the country’s largest game streaming and esports content platform, has recently integrated with the Jio Set-Top Box (JioSTB) to become the first app in its category to feature on the JioStore ecosystem. The move potentially also gives Rooter the opportunity to engage with ~8 million JioFiber subscribers across the country, who can now effortlessly access millions of hours of curated, high-quality gaming and esports content on their TV screens through the JioSTB – for free!

Rooter’s latest integration comes at a time of rapid growth for the platform and will significantly expand its footprint beyond the Android, iOS, and web ecosystems through one of the fastest-growing set-top box services in the country. The JioSTB is available for free with JioFiber, and since its launch in September last year, is believed to have cornered 50% of India’s home broadband market. It is also rapidly becoming a one-stop destination for content across popular categories such as Entertainment, Kids, Lifestyle, Sports, and Food. As of January 2023, the average daily user engagement for the Jio Set-Top Box stood at more than 6 hours, providing Rooter with a lucrative opportunity to capture eyeballs as a category-first app.

Speaking about the association, Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, Rooter, said, “As one of India’s fastest-growing broadband services, JioFiber has captured a significant share of the domestic home broadband market and is driving data and content consumption across the country. Our integration with the Jio Set-Top Box, part of its #BuildForBharat initiative to promote high-quality domestic apps, aims to cater and tap into this growing demand for content. Our goal, at Rooter, is to drive India’s nascent gaming revolution as the de-facto game streaming and esports platform. We are delighted to foster an association that will enable us to offer millions of viewers access to our superlative library of gaming and esports content from the convenience of their TV screens.”

Rooter currently has more than 1 million creators, including top esports teams and gaming content creators who share their content in 10+ Indian languages with the platform’s highly active and engaged audience of over 60 million users. To access the app on their home TVs and watch millions of hours of high-quality gaming and esports content for free, Jio Set-Top Box subscribers can download Rooter directly from the JioStore.