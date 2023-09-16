Xiaomi India and Virender Sehwag Foundation join hands to create opportunities for underprivileged children opportunities to excel in sports and academics

Xiaomi India, the country’s leading smartphone and smart TV brand has announced its partnership with the Virender Sehwag Foundation (VSF) for a scholarship program that will provide financial aid to underprivileged children for access to quality education in sports and academics.

With a special emphasis on sports, the Xiaomi India and Virender Sehwag Foundation partnership is dedicated to identifying and nurturing sporting talent among underprivileged children. The scholarship program will support children by providing access to adequate sporting infrastructure and equipment, allowing them to hone their skills and talent. By providing the necessary financial assistance and infrastructure, the program aims to create opportunities for young athletes to excel in their chosen sports and potentially represent the nation at various levels of competition.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Muralikrishnan, President at Xiaomi India, said, “We are proud to announce our partnership with the Virender Sehwag Foundation. This collaboration serves as a testament to the shared belief that sports can play a transformative role in the lives of children, instilling discipline, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition. Together, we hope to bring a significant positive impact to the lives of these children, and as a consequence, their families and future generations.”

Commenting on the partnership, former Indian cricketer and VSF founder – Virender Sehwag said, “Children are the future of our country, and it has been our constant endeavour to support them in their growth, and empower them to become well-rounded, responsible citizens of tomorrow. We welcome Xiaomi India and express our gratitude for the support they have extended to our endeavour, and their contribution to nation building.”

The scholarship will also cover expenses related to school fees, books, pens, uniforms, as well as. To avoid dropouts, the scholarship would be paid at the beginning of the academic year itself.