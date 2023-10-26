Xiaomi 14 Pro Packs Faster Leica Camera, Titanium Edition

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant, and it comes with a number of notable upgrades over its predecessor, including a faster Leica camera system, a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and HyperOS, Xiaomi’s new custom Android skin.

Key Highlights

Xiaomi 14 Pro features a faster Leica Summilux lens

Titanium Edition features a matte titanium alloy side

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and HyperOS

6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto camera

Camera:

The Xiaomi 14 Pro features a triple-camera system on the back, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The main camera features a faster Leica Summilux lens with an f/1.8 aperture, which should let in more light for better low-light performance.

The ultrawide camera also has a faster f/1.6 aperture, and the telephoto camera offers 5x optical zoom. The camera system is also supported by Xiaomi’s new AI+ computational photography algorithms, which should help to produce sharper and more detailed images.

Design:

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a sleek and modern design, with a glass back and a metal frame. The phone is available in four colors: black, white, rock green, and a unique Titanium Special Edition. The Titanium Edition features a matte titanium alloy side, which gives it a more premium look and feel.

Display:

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is sharp and vibrant, and the high refresh rate makes for a smooth and fluid scrolling experience.

Performance:

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is one of the most powerful mobile chipsets on the market. The phone also comes with HyperOS, Xiaomi’s new custom Android skin. HyperOS is designed to be more lightweight and efficient than previous versions of MIUI, and it also includes a number of new features and optimizations.

Price and Availability:

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to be released in China in late November, with global availability following in early December. The price of the phone is currently unknown.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is a flagship smartphone that offers a number of impressive features, including a faster Leica camera system, a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and HyperOS, Xiaomi’s new custom Android skin. The phone also has a sleek and modern design, and a sharp and vibrant display.