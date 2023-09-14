10 New Features of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple recently announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The new iPhones come with a number of new features and improvements, including a more powerful A17 Pro Bionic chip, a new camera system, and a more durable design.

Here are 10 of the new features that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users in India can look forward to:

1. A more powerful A17 Pro Bionic chip

The A17 Pro Bionic chip is the fastest mobile chip ever made by Apple. It offers significant performance improvements over the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 series, making it ideal for demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and augmented reality.

2. A new camera system with a 48MP main sensor

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new camera system that features a 48MP main sensor. This sensor is significantly larger than the 12MP main sensor in the iPhone 14 series, which means that it can capture more light and detail. The new camera system also includes improved Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR capabilities.

3. A new 5x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a new 5x telephoto camera, which is the longest optical zoom ever offered on an iPhone. This camera will allow users to take sharper and more detailed photos of distant objects.

4. A new display with ProMotion and Always-On display

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a new display with ProMotion and Always-On display. ProMotion allows the display to refresh at up to 120Hz, which makes animations and scrolling feel smoother. Always-On display allows users to see important information such as the time, date, and notifications without having to wake up the device.

5. A new design with a tougher Ceramic Shield front cover

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a new design with a tougher Ceramic Shield front cover. Ceramic Shield is made from a new material that is four times harder than the glass on the iPhone 14 series. This makes the new iPhones more resistant to scratches and drops.

6. A new charging system with MagSafe Duo Charger

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new charging system that includes the MagSafe Duo Charger. MagSafe Duo Charger allows users to charge their iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously.

7. A new iOS 17 operating system

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with the latest version of iOS, iOS 17. iOS 17 includes a number of new features and improvements, such as a redesigned lock screen, new widgets, and improved privacy features.

8. A new Action Button

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new Action Button. The Action Button is a customizable button that can be used to launch apps, shortcuts, or other actions.

9. A new Siri experience

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new Siri experience. Siri is now more intelligent and capable, and it can now be used to perform a wider range of tasks.

10. A new Find My network

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new Find My network that is more powerful and accurate. The new Find My network can help users to locate their lost devices even if they are offline.

