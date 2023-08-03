URBAN Unveils Luxury Edition Smartwatches: Introducing URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage with Premium Metal Straps, Alloy Body, Customizable Watch Faces, and More!

URBAN, the homegrown premium smart wearable brand, just launched their Luxury Edition smartwatches with 3 marquee products – URBAN Titanium, URBAN Dream & URBAN Rage. These smartwatches represent a perfect blend of technology and sophistication, offering a premium classic look and feel. URBAN Titanium is crafted for men who appreciate a smart and stylish look, while URBAN Dream & Rage are tailored specifically for women seeking a chic & elegant aesthetic. URBAN Titanium & Dream features a premium metal strap, while URBAN Rage comes with an ultra-premium PU leather strap. The Luxury Edition collection starts at an accessible price of just Rs. 3299.

Speaking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, stated, “Our luxury edition is designed to be stylish and elegant while retaining a powerful and efficient core technology. As smartwatches have evolved beyond mere fitness gadgets, they have become a reflection of our personal style. With these new launches, we have aimed to create something that is stylish, classic, and chic, while also being an extremely efficient piece of technology.”

URBAN Titanium – For the Discerning Gentleman

The URBAN Titanium boasts a classic corporate design and caters to the sophisticated taste of men. The zinc alloy finish along with the stainless strap gives a high-end appeal to the sleek and contemporary URBAN Titanium smartwatch. Equipped with a large 1.43” Ultra HD IPS Display, it offers a clear and vibrant colour output. The customisable 100+ watch faces along with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant, make this watch a powerhouse. Additionally, the smartwatch’s lightweight build, 100+ sports modes and dedicated dual sensors for SpO2, HR & BP monitoring, make it a perfect blend of style and features.

The Epitome of Elegance for Women

URBAN Dream

This smartwatch is designed keeping in mind today’s modern women who embrace their cultural roots while staying fashionable. The URBAN Dream smartwatch complements both contemporary Western outfits and traditional Indian attire, exuding chicness and elegance.

Designed to cater to the refined tastes of women, the URBAN Dream features a 1.32” Classic round dial and a premium stainless steel design that exudes elegance. The metal strap adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring comfort. Weighing just 50 grams, it feels feather-light on the wrist.

Along with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant, URBAN Dream also boasts over 150 Customizable Watch Faces, Multiple sports modes, dedicated sensors for health monitoring and more making it a versatile and stylish accessory for the modern woman.

URBAN Rage

URBAN Rage makes a bold statement with its leather strap and 1.32” Classic round dial ultra HD Bright display. The premium stainless steel design with premium PU Leather Strap gives a touch of luxury and elegance.

Equipped with Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, more than 150 customizable watch faces and 3 elegant color options to choose from, URBAN Rage is crafted to make a mark.

The 100+ sports modes along with health monitoring, sleep & menstruation cycle monitoring makes this watch a must have.

Price, Color & Availability

The Luxury Edition smartwatches – URBAN Titanium, URBAN Dream, and URBAN Rage – are available for purchase on the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms, and all leading retail outlets.

URBAN Titanium comes in 2 colours – Matt Black and Metallic Silver and is launched at an introductory price of Rs 3499.

URBAN Dream comes in dual colours and is available in 2 colour options – Rose Gold and Mystic Silver and is launched at an inaugural price of Rs 3499.

URBAN Rage is available in 3 colour options – Flamingo Pink, Starlight & Cosmic White at an inaugural price of Rs 3299.