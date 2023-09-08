URBAN Titanium USW003 Smartwatch Review: A Stylish and Durable Smartwatch for Men

The URBAN Titanium USW003 smartwatch is a stylish and durable smartwatch for men. It is made of high-quality Stainless Steel, which makes it lightweight and resistant to scratches and bumps. The smartwatch also has a 1.39-inch Fluid HD IPS display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. This provides clear and sharp images, even in direct sunlight.

Main Features:

The URBAN Titanium USW003 smartwatch is packed with features, including:

Heart rate monitoring: This feature uses the smartwatch’s built-in sensor to track your heart rate throughout the day. This can be helpful for monitoring your fitness level and for detecting any potential health problems.

The smartwatch also has a built-in speaker and microphone, so you can make and receive calls directly from your wrist. It also has a water resistance rating of 5ATM, so you can wear it in the shower or pool.

Pros and Cons of URBAN Titanium:

Pros:

Stylish and durable design

IPS display with clear and sharp images

Long battery life

Packed with features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, GPS tracking, music control, notifications, camera remote, and find my phone

Built-in speaker and microphone for making and receiving calls

Water resistance rating of 5ATM

Cons:

The metal chain strap can be uncomfortable for some people

The app is not as user-friendly as some other smartwatch apps

Verdict:

The URBAN Titanium USW003 smartwatch is a stylish and durable smartwatch that offers a variety of features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, GPS tracking, music control, notifications, camera remote, and find my phone. It is also water resistant up to 5ATM, making it suitable for swimming and other water sports.

The smartwatch is available in two color options: Matt Black and Metallic Silver. It is currently priced at Rs. 3,499 in India.

If you are looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch with a long battery life and a variety of features, the URBAN Titanium USW003 is a great option.

I hope this detailed product review article of the URBAN Titanium USW003 smartwatch has been helpful. If you have any further questions, please feel free to ask.