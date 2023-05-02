Garmin India Unveils World’s Longest Battery Life AMOLED Running GPS Smartwatch Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 Series in the Presence of Indian Sprinter- Hima Das

To celebrate Garmin’s rich legacy as the first running smartwatch brand and commemorate 20 years of the Forerunner series, world’s first GPS running smartwatch, Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today launched world’s longest battery life AMOLED Running GPS Smartwatch, Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 series in India. Designed for triathletes, passionate & elite runners, the new GPS running smartwatches which now come with a high-res AMOLED display are fully equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Garmin India along with Indian Sprinter- Hima Das unveiled the new Forerunner series in Bengaluru. To further commemorate this 20 years milestone the brand organised a 10K run in Bengaluru. The event was open to all the passionate runners and seasoned athletes, and showcased the capabilities of the Forerunner series, with a strong participation of over 500 people from across the city.

Commenting on the announcement, Missy Yang, Marketing Head, Garmin ASIA & SEA said “At Garmin, we have always strived to keep health & fitness in check. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of world’s first GPS running smartwatch – Forerunner Series in India, our vision has been to provide high-end training features and performance metrics for athletes & fitness enthusiasts around the world. Over the years, the Forerunner has evolved into a trusty companion for all runners around the world and has been providing them with precise data analysis. We are excited to have one of the most credible runners from India – Hima Das for the launch of the most powerful Forerunner smartwatches; Forerunner 965 & 265 yet. We aim to further strengthen our commitment of delivering innovative technological breakthroughs to push runners to their personal bests.”

Excited to be a part of the event, Indian Sprinter, Hima Das said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Garmin’s Forerunner 20th Anniversary celebration and the launch of Forerunner 965 & 265 series in India. As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of data accuracy while training and competing, and Garmin’s diverse range of products provides that reliability. It’s amazing to see people turn out in huge numbers for the 20th Anniversary run today and I am confident that the new launch will empower passionate Indian runners, women athletes, and triathletes to track and improve their performance and help them achieve their fitness goals.”

Performance that keeps up with power performers- Forerunner 965

The Forerunner 965 is equipped with a titanium bezel, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and an amazing battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode. It currently holds the record for having the world’s longest battery life for a running watch with an AMOLED display. The interactive and brand-new vivid interface brings next level accessibility with the AMOLED display that brings ease at reading complicated stats. The long-lasting battery keeps up with the runner’s perseverance, allowing athletes to track their progress for extended periods of time without worrying about running out of power.

Designed to impress with looks and performance- The Forerunner 265

On the other hand, the Forerunner 265 comes with a Ground Gorilla Glass 4 lens, with an option of 1.3-inch AMOLED display, featuring a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hrs in GPS mode. The lightweight watch with its stylish design keeps the runner on their toes with its looks and feel. The stylish poppy colours of the silicone bands match the runner’s confident stride.

Forerunner 265 includes performance monitoring tools from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and more. The smartwatch also features over 30 sport profiles and a specialized triathlon mode to go beyond the usual workout.

No exceptions at becoming unstoppable

The Forerunner 965 is designed for marathon and triathlon enthusiasts who will benefit from features such as Wrist-Based Running Dynamics, which allows users to access detailed metrics such as stride length and vertical oscillation when using the watch in real-time, like the Running Dynamics Pod.

Unique to the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265, the watches come equipped with the Stamina and Acute Chronic Workload Ration features to track and help users manage their physical exertion throughout a run, to prevent “bonking” by overexerting too early in a run for a smarter and less strenuous training.

Every Run Starts Here – Forerunner for Runners

For the past 20 years, the Forerunner series has been providing runners with precise data analysis – the running smartwatch tracks a runner’s precise positioning while analysing data including distance, speed, elevation gain as well as heart rate, blood oxygen and more. Despite the global pandemic, running activities clocked by Garmin users in India grew by 47 percent from 2020 to 2022 and similarly it grew by 24 percent from 2020 to 2022 in Asia, with India, Vietnam and Indonesia in the lead with the most growth, demonstrating the unstoppable love for running in India as well as Asia.

Empowering Runners with Running Science

Garmin partnered with Firstbeat Analytics for more than a decade with the goal of expanding on Garmin’s experience in GPS navigation technology and integrating it with industry leading smart technologies. Developments through the years include Heart Rate Variability (HRV) sensor data to provide the most advanced analysis and metrics in the areas of stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

Your Coach on your wrist

Fitness enthusiasts also get to benefit from Training Readiness which provides users with insights into their current fitness level and readiness for the next workout. This feature assures a maximum productive session basis the real time sleep and various metrics tracked by the smartwatches.

The Race widget is designed to help users optimize their performance and achieve their goals. This data is displayed in real-time on the watch’s screen, allowing users to monitor their progress and adjust their strategy as needed. It serves as a personal coach that provides users with training advice and predicts race time as well, preparing runners in all aspects.

Both are product can be purchased from the following platforms:

Garmin Brand Store & Garmin Shopping Shop, Croma, Vijay Sales, Helios, Just-In-Time, Zimson Watch, Kamal Watch Co., Ruswic Stores, Mastermind, Vishal Trading, Cyclofit, Decathlon (Bengaluru), General Trade & All Leading Watch, Sports & Bike Retail Outlets Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Synergizer.com, Bhawar.com, Nykaa.com

