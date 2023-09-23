Xiaomi 14 Certification Confirms 90W Charging Rate

In a recent development, Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, has been confirmed to support a 90W charging rate. This revelation comes after the certification of Xiaomi’s new charger, which is set to redefine the charging speed standards for the brand’s devices.

90W Charger Details

The new charger, identified as “MDY-14-EC” on the 3C certification, boasts impressive output values of 5V/3A, 3.6V/5A, and 5-20V/6.1-4.5A, with a maximum capacity of 90W. As of now, it remains uncertain which Xiaomi phones will be equipped with this 90W charger. However, it’s worth noting that the base model of the Redmi Note 12 series currently supports 33W fast charging.

A Significant Upgrade

The introduction of the 90W charger is seen as a significant upgrade, especially when considering the base flagship Xiaomi 13’s 67-watt charging capacity. This was somewhat of a disappointment for many, especially when compared to the 120-watt Xiaomi 13 Pro and the 200-watt Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 11 Pro also featured the same 67-watt charger.

Xiaomi 14’s Charging Capabilities

Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 14 will not only support 90W wired charging but also 50W wireless charging. This is a considerable improvement from the current model’s 67W plug, which can fully charge the device in just 38 minutes.

Expectations and Speculations

News from China indicates that the unreleased Xiaomi MDY-14-EC charger, with its 90W charging power (20V 4.5A), is expected to become the standard for the upcoming Xiaomi 14. This would mean a significant upgrade from the previous 67W to the new 90W charging rate for several models.

In Conclusion

To sum up the key points:

Xiaomi’s new charger, “MDY-14-EC”, has been certified with a 90W charging rate.

The Xiaomi 14 is expected to support both 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

This development marks a significant improvement from the 67W charging rate seen in previous models.

The 90W charger is set to become the new standard for several upcoming Xiaomi models.

With these advancements, Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries in smartphone technology, ensuring faster charging times and enhanced user experience for its customers.