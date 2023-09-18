Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Feature IP68 Certified Body Ahead of India Launch

The smartphone market is buzzing with anticipation as Xiaomi prepares to launch its Redmi Note 13 series in India. A recent leak suggests that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will come with an IP68 certified body, making it resistant to water and dust. This information has been tipped by Kartikey Singh, a well-known tipster, adding to the excitement surrounding the phone’s official launch.

What is IP68 Certification?

IP68 certification is a standard that signifies a device’s ability to withstand water and dust. In simple terms, an IP68 certified phone can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without suffering any damage. This feature is considered premium and is usually found in high-end smartphones.

Other Key Features

Apart from the IP68 certification, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is also expected to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Furthermore, the phone’s specifications have been spotted on Geekbench, indicating a strong performance profile. Xiaomi has officially announced that the Redmi Note 13 series will be launched in China on September 21, and it is expected to feature three phones: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Market Impact

The inclusion of an IP68 certified body could give the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ an edge over its competitors in the mid-range smartphone market. With the official launch just around the corner, this leak has certainly piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts and potential buyers alike.

Conclusion

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is shaping up to be a feature-rich smartphone with its IP68 certification and powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. As the official launch date approaches, the market is keenly watching for more details to emerge.

Quick Takeaways:

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ tipped to feature an IP68 certified body.

The phone is expected to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Official launch in China is set for September 21, with an India launch expected soon after.

The IP68 certification could make it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ as we approach its official launch date.