Dyson offers worry-free everyday usage of its vacuum cleaners by introducing a new ‘Accidental Damage Protection policy’

Dyson India has announced the roll-out of its Accidental Damage Protection policy* for its machines in the Floorcare technology. Committed to its mission of solving problems, this new service allows customers to safeguard their Dyson vacuum cleaners against accidental damage that can be possibly caused during usage for up to two years (T&Cs apply).

Launched with an objective to provide reassurance that Dyson can be used by anyone for worry-free cleaning. In addition to intelligent technology, Dyson vacuum cleaners have also stood the test of time for their durability, as each machine undergoes a rigorous testing process. By introducing this Accidental Damage protection policy, Dyson aims to provide owners with an added layer of comfort against damage while using Dyson vacuum cleaners at home.

Ankit Jain, MD, Dyson India said, “At Dyson, our Engineers thrive on the challenge of creating new technology and making sure it passes the ultimate test – working in real homes. We need to ensure that Dyson machines are built to last and are versatile enough to endure rough usage as well. As we continue to prioritise the experience of our owners, the Accidental Damage Policy will provide them with an additional layer of reassurance about the durability of the Dyson Vacuum Cleaners.”

As a part of the development process, Dyson machines are put through harsh testing conditions including drop tests, slap tests, knock-over tests, push-pull tests, and 500,000 cleaner head neck swivel tests, to ensure the longevity of the Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Note to Editors:

*Terms and Conditions for availing of two-year Accidental Damage Protection Policy

The machine’s whole component set is covered by the 2-year accidental damage programme

The plan excludes coverage for water damage

Coverage is limited to a maximum of 5 FOC parts per machine

To activate the advantage for accidental damage protection, the owner must register their device

To know more visit the nearest Dyson Demo store or log into https://www.dyson.in

Dyson’s portfolio of key technologies covered under the Accidental Damage Policy include:

Dyson V15TM Detect cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum – Dyson V15TM Detect vacuum cleaner Laser detects the particles you can’t normally see. A precisely-angled laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors – so you don’t miss anything. Measures microscopic dust particles – A piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles. Scientific proof of a deep clean – The LCD screen shows what’s been sucked up, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor. Detection is not enough, so Dyson V12 removes and meticulously sizes and counts the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, precisely displaying the size and the number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a deep clean.