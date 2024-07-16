Xbox Game Pass July Update: New Additions Spanning Genres and Platforms Set to Enrich Subscriber Experience

Microsoft has announced the second wave of games for the Xbox Game Pass in July 2024, providing a diverse array of gaming experiences, from indie adventures to AAA titles, across console, cloud, and PC platforms. This selection introduces several notable games and leaves ample space for a potential high-profile addition later in the month, such as anticipated titles from Activision’s catalog.

Key Highlights of the July 2024 Wave 2 Lineup:

Journey to the Savage Planet (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC starting July 3): This game invites players to explore an uncharted alien world, offering a mix of exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving in a vibrant and whimsical setting. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Available on Cloud, Console, and PC from July 3): This sequel expands its roster and features enhanced mechanics, allowing players to engage in battle with some of Nickelodeon’s most famous characters. Cricket 24 (Releasing on July 9 across Cloud, Console, and PC): Promising the most comprehensive cricket gaming experience to date, it features licensed teams and more than 50 official stadiums worldwide. The Case of the Golden Idol (Available from July 9 on Cloud, Console, and PC): A detective adventure game that challenges players to solve mysteries revolving around a cursed inheritance and multiple mysterious deaths. Neon White (Coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on July 11): A fast-paced action game where players, as demon slayers from hell, vie for a permanent place in heaven. Tchia (Launching on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on July 11): This game allows players to explore a dynamic sandbox world using a variety of physical abilities and transformations.

These new additions promise to cater to a wide range of gaming preferences and continue to enhance the value of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. The staggered release of games throughout the first half of July also hints at Microsoft’s strategic placement for more significant announcements, likely related to the inclusion of popular franchises such as Call of Duty later in the month.

This lineup diversifies the offerings on Xbox Game Pass and demonstrates Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to delivering a broad spectrum of gaming experiences, catering both to niche interests and mainstream gaming audiences.