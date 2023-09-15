Wordle Today: Here’s The Answer And Hints For September 15

Wordle, the popular word game that has taken the world by storm, has a new puzzle for players to solve today, September 15, 2023. If you’re struggling to figure out the answer, here are a few hints to help you along:

The word contains two vowels.

There is one duplicate letter.

It’s a verb.

Synonyms include “use” and “strive.”

If you’re still stuck, here’s the answer for today’s physical Wordle:

Answer: EXERT

What does “exert” mean?

To exert oneself means to use one’s or mental strength to do something. It can also mean to have a strong influence on something.

Here are some examples of how to use the word “exert” in a sentence:

The athlete exerted all of her strength to cross the finish line first.

The politician exerted a lot of influence on the outcome of the election.

The teacher exerted herself to help her students understand the material.

Tips for solving Wordle

If you’re struggling to solve Wordle on your own, here are a few tips to help you out:

Start with a word that contains a variety of vowels and consonants. This will give you a better chance of getting some of the letters correct in your first guess.

Pay attention to the colors of the tiles after each guess. A green tile means that the letter is in the correct spot. A yellow tile means that the letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong spot. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Use your knowledge of word prefixes and suffixes to help you narrow down your choices.

If you’re really stuck, you can always try using a Wordle solver. However, be warned that using a solver can take away some of the fun of the game.

Conclusion

Wordle is a great way to challenge your brain and improve your vocabulary. If you’re looking for a fun and addictive word game, be sure to give Wordle a try.