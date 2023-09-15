Wordle Today: Here’s The Answer And Hints For September 15

Wordle, the popular word game that has taken the world by storm, has a new puzzle for players to solve today, September 15, 2023. If you’re struggling to figure out the answer, here are a few hints to help you along:
- The word contains two vowels.
- There is one duplicate letter.
- It’s a verb.
- Synonyms include “use” and “strive.”
If you’re still stuck, here’s the answer for today’s physical Wordle:
Answer: EXERT
What does “exert” mean?
To exert oneself means to use one’s or mental strength to do something. It can also mean to have a strong influence on something.
Here are some examples of how to use the word “exert” in a sentence:
- The athlete exerted all of her strength to cross the finish line first.
- The politician exerted a lot of influence on the outcome of the election.
- The teacher exerted herself to help her students understand the material.
Tips for solving Wordle
If you’re struggling to solve Wordle on your own, here are a few tips to help you out:
- Start with a word that contains a variety of vowels and consonants. This will give you a better chance of getting some of the letters correct in your first guess.
- Pay attention to the colors of the tiles after each guess. A green tile means that the letter is in the correct spot. A yellow tile means that the letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong spot. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.
- Use your knowledge of word prefixes and suffixes to help you narrow down your choices.
- If you’re really stuck, you can always try using a Wordle solver. However, be warned that using a solver can take away some of the fun of the game.
Conclusion
Wordle is a great way to challenge your brain and improve your vocabulary. If you’re looking for a fun and addictive word game, be sure to give Wordle a try.