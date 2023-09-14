Wordle 817 Answer for September 14: Hints & Clues To Guess Daily Answer Today

Wordle is a popular word game that has taken the world by storm. Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word, with the game providing feedback on each guess to help them narrow down the possibilities.

If you’re struggling to guess the Wordle answer for today, September 14, 2023, here are a few hints and clues to help you out:

Hint 1: The word starts with the letter R. Hint 2: There are two vowels in the word. Hint 3: The word has no duplicate letters. Hint 4: One of the letters is either “Y” or “W”. Hint 5: There is no “I” or “U” in the word.

Clues:

The word is a noun.

It is a textile fiber or fabric made from regenerated cellulose (viscose).

Possible answers:

Rayon

Yarn

Rhyme

Rain

Rye

If you’re still stuck, here’s a strategy that you can use:

Start with a word that contains a lot of common letters, such as “ARISE” or “EATER”. Use the feedback from your first guess to eliminate any letters that are not in the answer word. On your second guess, try to include some of the letters that you know are in the answer word in different positions. Continue to guess and eliminate letters until you’re able to guess the correct answer.

Wordle 817 Answer:

The answer to Wordle 817 on September 14, 2023 is RAYON.

Tips for playing Wordle:

Use your first guess to learn as many letters as possible about the answer word.

Be strategic about the words you choose. Try to include letters that are common in the English language and that are not likely to be in the answer word.

Don’t be afraid to guess words that you don’t know. You can always use the feedback from your guesses to learn more about the answer word.

With a little practice, you’ll be able to guess the Wordle answer in no time!

Conclusion:

Wordle is a fun and challenging word game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. If you’re looking for a new way to challenge your brain, be sure to give Wordle a try.