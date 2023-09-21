Wordle 824 Hints and Clues for 21 September 2023

Wordle, the word-guessing game that has taken the world by storm, continues to challenge players daily with its five-letter word puzzles. For those who found themselves stumped by Wordle 824 on 21 September 2023, we’ve got you covered with the latest hints and clues to help you find the solution.

The Challenge of Wordle 824

The answer for Wordle 824 on 21 September might seem straightforward at first, but many players could find themselves wasting attempts due to the plethora of possible answers. While the solution isn’t particularly challenging, the risk lies in the potential for multiple answers. This can be especially tricky when there’s a chance of using up all attempts without guessing the correct word.

To avoid wasting attempts on random guesses, players are advised to use Wordle’s hard mode. This mode forces players to reuse confirmed letters in their correct positions, promoting a more strategic approach to guessing.

Hints to Guide You

For those who prefer a little nudge in the right direction without directly resorting to the answer, here are some hints to assist you:

Hint 1: The answer contains no repeating letters.

Hint 2: The word can be used both as a verb and a noun.

Hint 3: Vowels are located in the 3rd and 5th positions.

Hint 4: Think of a hard, solid mineral matter that forms rocks.

The Solution

For those eager to know, the answer for Wordle 824 on 21 September 2023 is “STONE.” A strategic approach might involve starting with the word “SCORE,” which reveals the correct positions of the 1st, 3rd, and 5th letters. Following this with “STOLE” can help identify the correct position of the fourth letter. With these clues in hand, players can arrive at the solution, “STONE.”

Key Takeaways:

Wordle 824’s answer is “STONE.”

Players should be cautious due to the potential for multiple answers.

Using Wordle’s hard mode can help in making strategic guesses.

Hints can provide valuable guidance without revealing the answer directly.

Wordle continues to be a delightful challenge for word enthusiasts around the world. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, each puzzle offers a unique test of your vocabulary and problem-solving skills. Happy Wordling!