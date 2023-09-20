Hasbro and New York Times Games Bring Wordle to Life in a New Board Game in India

The word is… PARTY! Today, Hasbro India, a leading toy and game company, and New York Times Games have worked together to bring Wordle to life in a new board game. Inspired by the popular digital version from New York Times Games, Wordle: The Party Game is a brand-new product that delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all-new way that is perfect for game night with friends and family. Wordle: The Party Game will be available on E-commerce platforms and in local toy stores near you at an MRP of ₹2,499.

Wordle: The Party Game features the gameplay fans love, but now players must compete in real life to solve the Wordle. In each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host, writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. But in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins! Best of all, Wordle: The Party Game can be played repeatedly with the included dry-erase Wordle boards and markers. Players can also switch up the gameplay with four different ways to Wordle: classic play, fast, timed, or teams. Wordle: The Party Game makes a fun gift for ages 14 and up.

Commenting on the new launch, Lalit Parmar, Country Manager, Hasbro India, said, “We are excited with the addition of Wordle: The Party Game to the Hasbro Gaming portfolio in India. In this never-seen-before format of an already fan favorite game, friends and family can enjoy competitive wordplay and make everlasting memories. We can’t wait for it to be loved by young fans in India.”

Jonathan Knight, head of Games for The New York Times, said: “Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special. With each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play. At New York Times Games, we’re focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle.”

Since Josh Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021, Wordle exploded in popularity and rapidly became a daily obsession for solvers. The Times Company acquired the guessing game in early 2022 and it continues to surprise and delight millions of daily players around the world. Wordle is a phenomenon that is not only woven into the cultural conversation but one that continues to capture our collective imagination.

Wordle is the latest addition to The Times’s portfolio of engaging word and logic games that have captivated solvers since the launch of The Crossword in 1942. In 2014, The Times introduced The Mini Crossword — followed by Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles and Vertex — offering puzzles for all skill levels that everyone can enjoy playing every day.

Wordle is a trademark of The New York Times Company.