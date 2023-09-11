5 Smartwearables Revolutionizing the Way You Travel on World Tourism Day

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and a growing desire for immersive travel experiences, the world of tourism is on the brink of a profound transformation. Imagine a future where your travel experiences are seamlessly enhanced, where you can explore new destinations with unprecedented convenience, and where every moment of your journey is enriched with information and insights tailored to your interests. Here are few top picks to elevate your journey .

1. One Plus Nord

The OnePlus Nord Watch is the brand’s first entry-level smartwatch in the Nord series. OnePlus Nord smartphones are typically budget to mid-range devices, so it’s no shocker to see an entry-level OnePlus smartwatch from the Nord ecosystem. The OnePlus Nord Watch runs a customised version of RTOS.Fitness tracking is quite accurate and the battery easily lasts a week on a single charge .

2. The Realme Watch 2

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is the latest smartwatch from the company, and features GPS tracking for more accurate fitness and tracking data. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is among the most capable smartwatches in its category; it’s light and comfortable, has a very good screen for a product in this segment, has good battery life, decent software and companion app, and uses GPS for exercise tracking to good effect. However, step tracking is a bit inaccurate.

3. Redmi Watch

Redmi Watch – Xiaomi has recently brought in the Redmi Watch, which caters to those looking for a watch-like shape and in-built GPS for fitness tracking. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the Redmi Watch does seem affordable. The Redmi Watch can notify you of incoming calls and messages. It is good at step and sleep tracking. The 230mAh battery managed to last me about a week with my usage.

4. PLAYFIT SLIM2C

This smartwatch is designed with modern aesthetics for a sophisticated wear featuring 1.3” IPS Display with 500 Nits brightness,Crystal Clear Calling, Upto 5 Days of PLAYtime, Powerful EBEL Drivers and a lot more. The watch has 9 workout modes that include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Climbing and Tennis. Steps and workout tracking is decent. When you launch the running mode from the watch directly, it doesn’t get the GPS data from the app, instead it uses the steps to track, so the data is not 100% correct compared to other smartwatches which use dedicated GPS, but it is still decent. Sleep tracking is decent, but it only shows deep sleep, light sleep and awake data, and doesn’t show REM sleep data.Buy Here

5. The Pebble Cosmos Luxe

The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is an affordable smartwatch with a focus on design, and has a 1.36-inch AMOLED display. The device has two buttons, one of which can be turned to scroll. The smartwatch works with the FitCloudPro app on iOS and Android. Although fitness tracking is iffy, the watch works well as a notifier, and also can be used as a Bluetooth speakerphone thanks to a built-in speaker and microphone. The smartwatch works well for the price, and looks good.No m

These smart, wearable devices promise to revolutionize the way we travel, bringing a wave of innovation to the tourism industry that’s nothing short of game-changing. In this article, we’ll delve into the exciting world of Tourism Day Smartwearables, exploring the technology behind them, the benefits they offer to travelers, and the impact they’re likely to have on the future of tourism.