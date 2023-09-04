Lexar signs Redington as strategic distribution partner to aggressively scale India presence  

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, has announced the appointment of Redington India Ltd (RIL), a leading distribution and supply chain solutions provider, as its distribution partner in India. The strategic collaboration aims to expand the reach of Lexar’s award-winning memory and storage solutions across India by leveraging Redington’s extensive channel network.

Under this partnership, Redington will support the distribution of Lexar memory products such as DRAM, internal SSDs, portable gaming SSDs, in addition to microSD™ cards, catering to the growing demand among India’s photographers, videographers, gamers and content creators. Through this strategic partnership Lexar expects to achieve 25 percent market share in 3 years, by capitalizing and building on Redington’s commitment to make Lexar products available through its 60 branches channel network, to multiple partner outlets across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Fissal Ouibida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, India and CIS, said, “India is the future of Asia. Redington is an industry leader with an impeccable track record of delivering exceptional value to their customers. We are thrilled to announce our distribution partnership with Redington India Ltd. Through this strategic alliance, we have achieved a major milestone as we expand the reach of Lexar’s award-winning memory and storage solutions to meet the growing demand of consumers and digital content creators in photography, videography, gaming in the dynamic Indian market.”

“We are excited to join hands with Lexar, to enhance the availability of their product portfolio in India. The booming creator economy in the country has fuelled an ever-increasing demand and multiple use cases for advanced memory and storage solutions in India. We, at Redington, will work closely with Lexar to ensure that their products are accessible and available to everyone who needs it,” said Raghu Ram, Senior Vice President, of Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington Limited.

“Redington’s expertise and reputation align perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to our customers. This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to forging strong partnerships and creating win-win opportunities,” said Shabu Sultan, Country General Manager – India, Lexar. “Through this partnership, we aim to leverage Redington’s extensive network, market knowledge, and strong distribution capabilities to accelerate our market penetration and enhance our brand presence in India. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Lexar’s award-winning product portfolio has a proven track record of allowing content creators to capture for longer, while offering blazing transfer speeds to accelerate workflows. The products are designed to enable photography and videography professionals and enthusiasts to get their best shot, while allowing gamers to play at their peak without worrying about load times, stuttering graphics, or game lag. Lexar product designs are rigorously tested with over 1,100 digital devices at the Lexar Quality Labs to assure performance, quality, compatibility, and dependability, making it one of the most uniquely designed and trusted brands in memory solutions.