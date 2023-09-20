Wordle 823 Hints and Clues for 20 September 2023

The popular word puzzle game, Wordle, has once again captured the attention of enthusiasts and casual players alike with its 823rd puzzle on 20 September 2023. As players around the world scramble to find the solution, we’ve gathered the latest hints and clues to help you crack the code.

Latest Clues and Insights

Starting Point: The word for Wordle 823 begins with the letter ‘S’. This narrows down the possibilities and gives players a solid starting point. Vowel Alert: The word contains two vowels. This is a crucial hint as it can help players eliminate a significant number of words that don’t fit the criteria. Unique Letters: There are no repeating letters in the word. This means each of the five letters in the word is distinct. Popular Letters: Out of the five letters in the word, four of them rank among the top eight most frequently used letters in the English language.

Expert Strategies

Begin with Common Words: Many players have found success by starting with common words that fit the given clues. For instance, the word “STORE” was a popular starting choice for many, revealing the correct position of three letters.

Use Vowels Wisely: Given that the word contains two vowels, players should strategically use vowels in their guesses to quickly identify their correct positions.

The Solution

For those who are eager to know, the answer to Wordle 823 on 20 September 2023 is: SNARE. This word fits all the given clues and has been confirmed by multiple sources.

Key Takeaways

Wordle 823 starts with the letter ‘S’.

The word contains two distinct vowels.

No letters are repeated in the word.

Four of the letters are among the most commonly used in English.

As Wordle continues to challenge and entertain players daily, it’s always a good strategy to keep these hints and clues in mind. They not only help in solving the puzzle but also enhance the overall gaming experience. Happy Wordling!