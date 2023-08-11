Noise reaffirms its position as India’s largest smartwatch brand; cements its market leadership in Q2 2023

Asserting its market leadership in the Indian smartwatch segment, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has yet again emerged as the smartwatch leader with a whopping market share of 27.6%, recording over 90% YoY growth according to the latest IDC India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker (Q2 2023). Regaining its position in the space primarily led by global brands, Noise achieved an astounding growth of over 60% in the overall smart wearable segment.

Paving the way for making India the largest smartwatch market globally, homegrown brand Noise has been at the forefront of bringing forth innovative and meaningful products. Noise’s marquee products such as Noise Colorfit Icon 2, Colorfit Icon Buzz & Colorfit Pulse Go Buzz contributed to 39.0% of its shipment. This underscores Noise’s dedication to putting customers at the center and providing inventive wearable solutions that deeply connect with the preferences of consumers.

As per the IDC report, the initial half of 2023 witnessed a robust 53.3% YoY expansion, shipping a noteworthy 57.8 million units during 1H23. This surge was propelled by the introduction of numerous smartwatch models showcasing a diverse array of shapes, designs, materials, finishes, and innovative features. It contributed to an impressive 128.6% YoY growth within this category. Notably, the smartwatch market share surged to 40%, marking a substantial rise from 26.8% compared to the previous year.

As the industry continues to evolve, Noise stands as a prime example of successful collaboration between Indian brands and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), contributing significantly to the “Made in India” initiative. With this achievement, Noise is poised to make an even greater impact in the wearables market.