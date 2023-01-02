OnePlus expands 5G technology outreach in India, partners with leading telecom players

OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, announced its successful efforts to advance the revolutionary 5G technology ecosystem in India, as OnePlus users can now enjoy ultra-fast, low latency 5G services in India with key telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio and Airtel.

OnePlus devices powered by seamless 5G network include all the 5G-ready flagship series and Nord devices that have been launched since 2020, and also includes the latest OnePlus 10 Series. These devices have also been tested on Vi 5G network in New Delhi. Users will also enjoy access to 5G services from Vi once it is available across India.

Addressing the development, Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, OnePlus India, shared, “We are thrilled to join hands with the leading telecom players of India to bring the transformational 5G technology to our India community. We are positive that our future-ready smartphones combined with superior 5G network capabilities offered by our telecom partners, would empower our users with seamless technology. And it would help them achieve a lot more through their daily lives.”

As a community-centric brand, OnePlus has demonstrated leadership in 5G R&D as early as 2016 to bring 5G devices to consumers across the globe. OnePlus launched the first line-up of 5G smartphones in 2020 in India, with the launch of OnePlus 8 series. Since then, all OnePlus smartphones have been 5G-ready, including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the brand’s most affordable device in the sub-INR 20,000 price segment.

OnePlus led the 5G smartphone market in the affordable premium segment (INR30K – 45K) as well as 20K-30K price segment in India, in terms of shipments, in Q3 2022 as per Counterpoint Research India smartphone model tracker Q3 2022.

OnePlus has been consistently working with the leading telecom players of India to successfully deliver 5G technology services to Indian consumers. At the recently held India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi, OnePlus collaborated with Reliance Jio, Airtel as well as Vi to showcase the unique strengths of 5G technology, wherein Indian consumers witnessed real-time demonstration of 5G use cases on OnePlus smartphones.