Wings Urbana Smartwatch with 2.01″ Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Wings Lifestyle has recently unveiled its latest addition to the smartwatch lineup, the Wings Urbana, in India. The smartwatch comes with a 2.01-inch large HD display and Bluetooth calling features. This article delves into the key features, pricing, and availability of this new smartwatch.

Key Features

Large 2.01-inch Display

The Wings Urbana boasts a 2.01-inch large HD screen, setting it apart from other smartwatches in the market. The display is square-shaped and features a 2.5D curved design.

Bluetooth Calling

One of the standout features of the Wings Urbana is its Bluetooth calling capability. This allows users to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch.

Customizable Watch Faces

The smartwatch offers support for over 100 customizable watch faces, allowing users to personalize their device according to their preferences.

Multiple Sports Modes

The device also supports over 130 sports modes, making it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Additional Features

Silicone straps in multiple colors

Metallic finish

Made in India

Pricing and Availability

The Wings Urbana smartwatch is available for purchase on various online platforms, including Flipkart. The pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but the product comes with a 30-day replacement guarantee.

Conclusion

Key Takeaways

Wings Urbana features a large 2.01-inch HD display.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling.

Over 100 customizable watch faces and 130 sports modes are available.

The product is available for purchase online with a 30-day replacement guarantee.

The Wings Urbana smartwatch is a promising addition to the growing lineup of smartwatches in India. With its large display, Bluetooth calling feature, and multiple sports modes, it offers a comprehensive package for tech-savvy consumers. Keep an eye out for this smartwatch if you’re in the market for a feature-rich, made-in-India product.