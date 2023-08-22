BOULT Unveils a Revolutionary Lineup: Introducing the Crown R & Drift 2 Smartwatches, Alongside the Power-Packed W40 TWS

BOULT, India’s fastest growing consumer wearable brand, proudly presents its latest lineup of groundbreaking smartwatches and Wireless (TWS) earbuds. Seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with elegant design, this launch introduces the Crown R smartwatch, the Drift 2 Smartwatch, and the W40 TWS earbuds. Each product has been meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of today’s discerning consumers, delivering an unparalleled fusion of features, aesthetics, and performance.

BOULT Crown R: Legacy Begins Here

Step into the future with the Crown R Smartwatch, a true masterpiece of innovation and style. Its striking 1.52-inch Round High-Definition bezel-less screen, boasting an exceptional brightness of 600 nits, promises an immersive visual experience like never before. Beyond its captivating display, the Crown R offers seamless Bluetooth calling, powered by a dedicated speaker and microphone. With over 100 sports modes, including SpO2 Blood Oxygen monitoring, and Heart Rate tracking, it’s a health-conscious individual’s dream.

Artfully crafted with precision, the Crown R features a robust zinc alloy metallic frame and provides the premium options of dual-coloured metal straps, including the luxurious Bullet Silver and the timeless Coal Black, imparting an element of sophistication to your wrist. Choose from over 150 cloud-based watch faces to suit your style and mood, while the IP67 water-resistant rating ensures durability against water and sweat. With a price of Rs 2499, the Crown R redefines smartwatch elegance and performance. Experience innovation and style in one exceptional package with the Crown R Smartwatch.

BOULT Drift 2: Be Limitless

The Drift 2 Smartwatch takes innovation to new heights, catering to the dynamic lifestyles of modern trendsetters. Drift, the fastest-selling smartwatch of 2022, garnered widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking features and sleek design. Building upon its remarkable success, Drift 2 represents a significant upgrade, offering an even more refined and sophisticated experience with enhanced functionalities, extended battery life, and advanced connectivity options.

The Drift 2 features an elegant zinc alloy metallic frame. Its 1.85-inch HD screen serves as a canvas for over 100 sports modes, satisfying the fitness aspirations of enthusiasts. Drift 2 comes with SpO2 Blood Oxygen monitoring and Heart Rate tracking capabilities. Embrace the versatility of over 150 cloud-based watch faces, enabling seamless transitions between various moods and styles. With SMS and notifications at your fingertips, managing your digital life becomes second nature. The intuitive long press of the crown grants instant access to Siri and Google Assistant. With an IP67 water-resistant rating, the Drift 2 Smartwatch remains unfazed by water and sweat. Available at an attractive launch price of Rs 1499, the Drift 2 offers a choice of zinc alloy frame and strap colors including Pink, Blue, and Black.

BOULT W40 TWS Earbuds: Minimal Powerhouse

Concluding the trio is the BOULT W40 TWS, a perfect blend of style and functionality down to the last detail. Showcasing a remarkable 48 hours of playtime and an ultra-low latency of 45ms, these earbuds revolutionize your audio experience. Enhanced with a premium rubber grip and QUAD mic technology, the W40 TWS ensures comfortable wear and crystal-clear communication. Presented in a captivating palette of colours including Berry Red, Ivory White, Denim Blue, and Khaki Green, the W40 seamlessly integrates into your daily routine. With an enticing launch price of Rs 899, the BOULT W40 delivers an unparalleled auditory journey.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder BOULT, remarked, “Our latest smartwatch and TWS lineup embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of wearable technology. At BOULT, we take immense pride in our ‘Make in India’ initiative, contributing to the nation’s technological innovation landscape. The Crown R & Drift 2 Smartwatches, along with the TWS W40, epitomize our dedication to quality and local manufacturing.”

These innovative offerings further cement BOULT’s status as the fastest-growing wearable brand in the market. The stylish wearables are available for purchase on the official BOULT website and Flipkart, while the TWS earbuds will be available on Amazon and the BOULT website.