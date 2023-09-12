Wings Meta Smartwatch: A Game-Changer at Just Rs. 1299

Wings Lifestyle has recently launched its new smartwatch, the Wings Meta, featuring a 1.85-inch display and Bluetooth calling capabilities. Priced at an introductory rate of just Rs. 1299, this smartwatch is set to revolutionize the wearables market in India.

Key Features

Display

The Wings Meta comes with a 1.85-inch HD IPS LCD display, offering 550nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The large screen ensures that users can easily navigate through the various features of the smartwatch.

Bluetooth Calling

One of the standout features of the Wings Meta is its Bluetooth calling support. Users can make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch, making it incredibly convenient for those on the go.

Health Monitoring

The smartwatch is equipped with multiple health monitoring features, including heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, daily activity tracking, and even a menstrual tracker for women.

Additional Features

Quick Dial Pad: Save up to 10 contacts in the watch

100+ Sports Modes: Suitable for various types of physical activities

Voice Assistant Support: For hands-free operation

Dust and Water Resistance: IP68 certified

Availability: The smartwatch is available for purchase on Wings’ website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Why Choose Wings Meta?

The Wings Meta smartwatch offers a plethora of features at an unbeatable price. From its stunning display to its health monitoring capabilities, this smartwatch is a complete package for anyone looking to invest in a reliable and feature-rich wearable device.

Important Points to Note

Introductory price of Rs. 1299

1.85-inch HD IPS LCD display

Bluetooth calling support

Multiple health monitoring features

Available on Wings’ website, Flipkart, and Amazon

Conclusion

The Wings Meta smartwatch is a game-changer in the wearables market, offering high-end features at an affordable price. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone who values convenience, this smartwatch has something for everyone. At an introductory price of just Rs. 1299, it’s an offer too good to pass up.