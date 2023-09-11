Wings Introduces the all-new Wings Meta Smartwatch

Wings, India’s fastest growing lifestyle tech brand is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation the Wings Meta Smartwatch. This exciting addition to the Wings product lineup represents a harmonious blend of rich features and affordability.

With a price tag of just ₹1299, Wings has once again demonstrated its commitment to making advanced technology very accessible. The Wings Meta speaks to this with its highly advanced single chip BT calling, the 100+ sports modes, the numerous fitness and health trackers (Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Tracker, Sleep Tracker, Step Counter) and the 1.85 inch display. The screen comes with a 60Hz refresh rate & 550 nits brightness & anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating. Plus, the watch offers an impressive battery life, providing up to seven days of uninterrupted usage without calling and a reliable three days even with calling. The look of the watch is versatile and viable for everyone with 100+ watchfaces and 5 Menu UI options to choose from.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder of Wings said “We aim to cater to a wide spectrum of preferences, ensuring that individuals who seek the perfect balance between advanced features and a price that is feasible. It’s a great all round smartwatch, that is both fashionable and functional”

This highly economical smartwatch comes with great timing as Wings has also pushed out their new campaign, The 30 Hard Challenge, their own take on the famous 75 Hard Challenge. Buy a Wings smartwatch, enroll and follow the rules of the 30 Hard Challenge (Available on their socials and their website (www.wingslifestyle.in )and you might just win from a prize pool of 3 Lakh Rupees!

The Wings Meta Smartwatch will be available on Flipkart and Amazon, as well as the official Wings website at a special launch price of just ₹1299.