Boat Lunar Vista Smartwatch with 1.52″ Display and Bluetooth Calling Makes Waves in India

The Indian consumer electronics brand boAt has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the Lunar Vista. This new smartwatch is a follow-up to the recently launched boAt Wave Elevate. The Lunar Vista features a 1.52-inch HD display that offers excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. Users can customize the watch face from over 100 different options, ensuring that the device complements their style. One of the standout features is Bluetooth calling, facilitated by a built-in microphone and dial pad. The device can store up to 10 contacts for quick dialing.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Lunar Vista offers more than 100 sports modes and keeps track of various health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and daily activities. It also provides menstrual cycle tracking for women and features deep breathing exercises for relaxation. The smartwatch sends reminders to move if you’ve been inactive for too long and even allows control of your phone’s camera. Battery life is another strong point; the device can last up to a week on a single charge, although heavy calling will reduce this to around two days.

The boAt Lunar Vista is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available in grey, blue, green, and black metallic strap options. It will go on sale on Amazon India starting September 12th at 12 PM. With its robust features and affordable price point, the Lunar Vista is poised to make a significant impact in the burgeoning Indian smartwatch market.

Would you like to know more about this topic? Feel free to ask.