BOULT Launches the Ultimate Low Latency TWS Astra for Gamers, along with Sterling Pro- a Luxury Smartwatch with a Sporty Flair 

BOULT, India’s fastest growing wearable brand, further expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its new smartwatch–the Sterling Pro Smartwatch and Astra, gaming BT wireless earbuds on 2nd Sept and 6th Sept respectively. Both the product are an excellent blend of cutting-edge technology and exquisite design. Sterling Pro & Astra are tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers with their remarkable features, aesthetics, and unmatched performance.

The all-new BOULT Sterling Pro Smartwatch features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED HD Screen with a remarkable resolution of 466×466 pixels which is the highest display brightness at 800 nits, offering unmatched clarity and vibrancy. Crafted from premium stainless steel, the watch is available in two timeless shades–black and silver. Furthermore, the fusion of Zinc Alloy Ring and Lightweight Polycarbonate Frame enhances its visual appeal while reinforcing its durability to endure extreme conditions.

Furthermore, BOULT Sterling Pro Smartwatch boasts a captivating blend of sporty and luxury aesthetics. Additionally, it has an Artistic Knurled design with delicate grooves that’s been meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled user experience. Its single-chip BT 5.3 technology enables seamless Bluetooth Calling through a dedicated speaker and microphone. This innovation also ensures crystal-clear conversations directly from your wrist. BOULT’s Sterling Pro Smartwatch also offers comprehensive health monitoring features. From real-time heart rate monitoring and SpO2 Blood Oxygen tracking to Blood Pressure monitoring and Sleep analysis, this watch empowers users to take charge of their health journey. It even includes unique features like Female Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder to help maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Boult’s Sterling Pro offers an impressive array of over 100 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts, tailored to various activities and intensities. Moreover, with an IP68 water-resistant rating, the smartwatch boldly withstands water and heat, which makes it an ideal companion for individuals leading an active lifestyle. BOULT’s Sterling Pro also comes with 250+ cloud-based watch faces. With new options added regularly, users can reinvent their watch’s look daily. The customizable faces allow users to make a distinctive style statement that aligns with their mood and personality.

BOULT’s Astra TWS is a gem in the audio category. Built for robust performance, this gaming TWS provides an astonishing 48 hours of playtime and features the revolutionary Blink & Pair™ technology for lightning-fast connectivity. Pairing Astra TWS with your smartphone or other devices would be a seamless and trouble-free process. Adjusting the earbuds’ settings is as uncomplicated as tapping on them using the Bluetooth menu on your chosen device. With just a quick 10-minute charge, this low latency TWS offers 100 minutes of playtime, while a single full charge provides an impressive 120 hours of standby time. Also, the earbuds are adorned with breathing LED lights that serve as indicators of battery level. This feature further enhances the visual appeal of these trendy earbuds. Furthermore, Astra TWS, boasts Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for swift and uninterrupted connections.

With a focus on gaming, the Astra boasts an ultra-low latency of 40ms. Additionally, its BoomX™ Technology ensures an immersive audio experience. Astra proudly carries the Made in India badge and includes Zen™ Quad Mic ENC for superior voice clarity. The TWS is IPX5 water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities, ensuring durability and protection against sweat and splashes. It is available in three distinct colours– Black Gloss, White Opal, Smoky Metal.

Commenting on the launch, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, BOULT stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Sterling Pro & Astra, as the latest addition to our esteemed product portfolio. At BOULT, our unwavering commitment lies in continuously infusing innovation, enhanced functionality, and cutting-edge technology into the category of smartwatch wearables. With Sterling Pro we have successfully raised the bar for smartwatch technology. It is not just a timekeeping device but a productivity tool and a reflection of your commitment to leading a healthier and more connected life. Astra TWS further cements our status as the fastest-growing audio brand in the market.”

The BOULT Sterling Pro smartwatch and Astra TWS priced at INR 2499 and INR 1399 respectively are available on the official BOULT website ( www.boultaudio.com) and through our authorized retail partners.