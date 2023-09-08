BoAt Shakes Up the Smartwatch Market with Apple Watch Ultra Lookalike Priced Under Rs 2,500

In a move that’s sure to grab attention, boAt has launched its Wave Elevate smartwatch, a spitting image of the Apple Watch Ultra but at a fraction of the cost. Priced at just Rs 2,299, the boAt Wave Elevate is almost 40 times cheaper than its Apple counterpart, which retails at Rs 89,900. This affordable smartwatch became available for purchase on Amazon and the company’s official website starting September 6th at 12 noon.

The Wave Elevate is not just about mimicking the look of the Apple Watch Ultra; it also offers a range of features designed to cater to modern consumers. With a vibrant display, Bluetooth calling capabilities, and comprehensive health-tracking features, this smartwatch aims to provide a balanced mix of style and functionality. It’s a part of boAt’s ongoing efforts to expand its smart wearables portfolio in India, offering budget-friendly options to consumers.

What sets the Wave Elevate apart is its impressive battery life, a feature that’s sure to resonate with users who are always on the go. The smartwatch was introduced in India with the promise of delivering both style and substance, and it seems to be living up to that promise. The launch comes as boAt continues to upgrade its range of smart wearables, introducing several budget-friendly options in recent months.

