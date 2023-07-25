boAt launches ‘EnergyShroom’ a new series of fast charging powerbanks with a charging speed of up to 22.5W and Smart Power Management

Secure an uninterrupted power supply for all your devices wherever you are by always keeping a power bank in your bag, whether you are at home, at work, traveling, or camping in the wilderness. Two new versions have been added to the EnergyShroom range of power banks by boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand. Introducing the PB 300 and PB 400, which have batteries with capacities of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh respectively and host a variety of secure and useful features for all your portable devices.

Tap into the ultimate power with EnergyShroom PB 300 and PB 400. Carry your charge wherever you go and never be worried about running out of power. With an EnergyShroom power bank, discover a safer and more efficient way to keep your devices charged. Featuring Smart Power Management that helps protect your devices against potential damage and optimizes the performance and lifespan of both the power bank and your connected devices. To charge your smartphone swiftly and safely, the PB 300 and PB 400 can intelligently recognize the connected item and give up to 12 volts and up to 22.5W of power. Receive superfast charging (QC3.0 / PD, with PPS) instantly anytime you need it and quickly charge your devices.

With its effective 2-way charging feature, you can also charge the power bank (Pass-through charging) while simultaneously charging other devices. There’s a micro-USB port and a USB Type-C port that allows for charging the power bank, while two USB-A ports and the USB-C port are ready to energize your devices at your command. The boAt EnergyShroom power banks feature a refined look and are created to be sleek, lightweight, and extremely durable without sacrificing safety or durability. The PB 300 and PB 400 have a stunning aluminum finish, are high temperature and scratch resistant, and only weigh 255gm. With just a 16mm profile and all that technology, it is incredibly portable and tiny.

It has a built-in 12-layer Smart IC protection system that guards against short circuits, overvoltage, overheating, overcharging, and over discharge to protect your valuable devices. The power bank can be turned on or off using the smart power button, in addition to just illuminating the LED indicators for the internal battery charge state. The fact that it was entirely manufactured in India by an Indian company is the most significant feature we wish to highlight.

The boAt EnergyShroom PB 300 and PB 400 comes in two color variants Carbon Black and Steel Blue. The same are available at an introductory price of INR 999 and INR 1499 respectively, on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart.