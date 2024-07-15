What Time Will Apple Release the iOS 18 Public Beta?

Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are keenly awaiting the release of the iOS 18 public beta, anticipated to drop in July 2024. Traditionally, Apple has a pattern of launching its public beta updates around mid-July, often aligning these releases to follow their developer betas by about five weeks.

Expected Release Schedule

According to historical trends observed over the last few years, Apple has consistently released its public betas in early to mid-July. For instance, previous releases have seen timings like 10:07 AM and 10:43 AM PT, hinting at a morning release for such updates. Specifically, for iOS 18, signs point towards a potential release in the week of July 15, 2024, possibly even on July 15 itself, given that this is a Monday and aligns with Apple’s typical release strategy​​.

Preparation for the Release

If you’re looking to participate in the public beta, ensure your device is ready. Apple offers this beta to allow users to test and provide feedback on the new features before the final software becomes publicly available in September. Keep in mind, while public betas are more stable than developer betas, they can still contain bugs and may not be ideal for installation on a primary device used daily​​.

New Features to Anticipate

iOS 18 is poised to introduce a range of new functionalities and enhancements. Significant updates include more customization options for the home screen, improvements to the Messages app, and several new features powered by Apple’s AI advancements. However, note that some features revealed during the developer beta might not be fully available in the public beta​.

As the release date approaches, Apple users worldwide are gearing up to explore the new capabilities of iOS 18. By staying tuned to the official Apple Beta Software Program website, participants can receive the most accurate updates and ensure they are ready to download the public beta as soon as it goes live.

For anyone interested in the technical side or who wishes to participate in future betas, keeping an eye on Apple’s patterns can offer insights into the best times to prepare for downloads and updates. Stay connected with the Apple community for real-time updates and tips on making the most out of the iOS 18 public beta.