Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Launches with New Excitements

Dive into the action-packed Season 3 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, launching April 3, 2024, with new maps, weapons, and a shared progression with Warzone Mobile.

The much-anticipated Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is set to deliver a substantial content update to fans worldwide on April 3, 2024. This new season promises to elevate the gaming experience with an array of enhancements, including new maps, weapons, game modes, and the introduction of a shared progression system with Warzone Mobile. As players gear up for another exhilarating season, let’s dive into the details that make Season 3 a significant milestone for the Call of Duty franchise.

Activision has announced that Season 3 will kick off on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Gamers across the globe can expect the update to go live at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST, ensuring a synchronized launch across all supported platforms​.

Season 3 is not just about the continuation of the Call of Duty saga but also about enhancing the player experience with significant updates and additions:

Battle Pass and Characters: A new battle pass featuring Snoop Dogg is introduced, alongside new skins for various operators. This season also brings back the extra-premium $30 BlackCell bundle, enriching the customization options for players​​.

Weapons and Gameplay Enhancements: Players can look forward to wielding the FJX Horus submachine gun, MORS sniper rifle, Gladiator melee weapon, and the BAL-27 assault rifle. These additions, along with the adjustment of weapon attributes and the introduction of new perks, are set to redefine combat strategies in the game​​.

Maps and Modes: Six new multiplayer maps are being added, including “Growhouse” and “6 Star,” alongside new modes such as Capture the Flag and Minefield, providing fresh challenges and environments for players to explore​​.

Zombies Mode Update: The mid-season update will enrich the Zombies mode with a new story mission, additional schematics, and a formidable new Warlord boss, offering a deeper and more engaging PvE experience​.

Warzone Mobile Integration: With the global launch of Warzone Mobile set for March 21, 2024, Season 3 will introduce shared progression across Warzone, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone Mobile. This feature allows players to synchronize their XP, rewards, and weapon usage across different platforms, using the same Activision account​​.

Season 3 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is expected to significantly impact the gaming community, offering both veterans and newcomers a richly enhanced gameplay experience. The introduction of new content and the seamless integration with Warzone Mobile are anticipated to draw in a larger audience, fostering a more vibrant and engaged player base.

As we approach the launch date, the excitement within the Call of Duty community is palpable. Season 3 is poised to deliver not just new content but a renewed passion for the game, cementing its place in the hearts of first-person shooter fans around the world.