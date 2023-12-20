Ho-Ho-Hold Your Fire! Santa’s Slayground Descended Upon Call of Duty

Get ready to jingle all the way into battle, because Call of Duty’s “Santa’s Slayground” Christmas event has arrived (a day early, no less!). Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 and Warzone players are in for a holly jolly good time with festive challenges, winter-themed maps, and a sackful of holiday-themed rewards.

Key Highlights:

CODMAS Event: The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 holiday event started early on December 19th.

Festive Challenges: Slay Ride Resurgence, Zombie Santa Boss Fight, and Snow Fight LTM offer festive challenges and unique rewards.

Deck the Halls: Players can unlock festive weapon blueprints, operator skins, finishing moves, and more through event challenges.

Jolly Good Time: Experience a winter wonderland makeover across Verdansk and Rebirth Island, complete with snowmen, candy canes, and festive music.

Slay Ride Resurgence:

Brace yourself for a frosty twist on the popular Resurgence mode. Hop aboard the Urzikstan train and track down Santa, who’s handing out presents to “well-behaved” operators. But naughty players beware, Santa’s got a lump of coal waiting for them… in the form of exploding presents! Completing Slay Ride Resurgence challenges unlocks festive weapon blueprints, operator skins, and even a gingerbread weapon charm.

Zombie Santa’s Naughty List:

If you’re looking for a more undead take on the holidays, prepare to face off against Zombie Santa himself. Hidden within the Deck of the Halls playlist lies a key that unlocks a portal to Santa’s workshop. But this jolly old soul has gone rogue, becoming a lumbering Juggernaut Santa. Defeat him and his naughty elf minions to claim valuable loot and exclusive event rewards.

Snow Fight for Survival:

Calling all snowball enthusiasts! The Snow Fight Limited Time Mode (LTM) transforms Verdansk and Rebirth Island into winter wonderlands. Players can grab lethal snowballs scattered across the map and use them to eliminate their opponents in this frosty free-for-all. Completing Snow Fight challenges unlocks festive cosmetics and even a heartwarming “Snow Angel” finishing move.

Festive Festivities:

Beyond the exciting challenges, players can expect a complete visual overhaul of Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Snowmen dot the landscape, candy canes add a sugary touch, and festive music fills the air. Even the Gulag has been transformed into a cozy cabin, taking the sting out of those untimely eliminations.

So grab your eggnog and dust off your winter fatigues, Call of Duty‘s Santa’s Slayground event is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with a bang (or a snowball, really).

Call of Duty’s “Santa’s Slayground” event injects a healthy dose of holiday cheer into Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 and Warzone. With festive challenges, winter-themed maps, and a bounty of holiday-themed rewards, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So jump into the action and experience the joy of slaying zombies, dodging exploding presents, and battling it out in a snowball showdown. Just remember, even Santa knows naughty players get coal!