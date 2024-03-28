Vizio Unveils 86-Inch 4K TV for an Unbeatable $999

Experience unparalleled entertainment with Vizio's 86-inch 4K TV, now at an unbelievable price of $999. With cutting-edge features for cinema lovers and gamers alike, this TV redefines home cinema.

In a move that’s set to shake up the home entertainment market, Vizio has just launched a massive 86-inch 4K television, astonishingly priced at just $999. This development marks a significant moment in the tech world, offering consumers the chance to own a large-format, high-definition TV without breaking the bank. Vizio, a brand known for its quality and innovation, aims to make high-end home cinema experiences accessible to a wider audience with this latest offering.

The new 86-inch model comes packed with features that are sure to appeal to both cinephiles and gamers alike. At the heart of this TV is Vizio’s proprietary IQ Ultra processor, which ensures superior 4K image quality and an immersive viewing experience. The processor’s prowess is complemented by an Active Full Array backlight, which intelligently adjusts brightness and darkness across the screen. This technology provides eye-popping color, deeper blacks, and captivating contrast, making every scene radiate with stunning realism.

For gamers, the TV offers an extreme gaming experience with support for 4K at 120fps and AMD FreeSync Premium. These features work together to deliver smoother graphics and lower input lag, ensuring gamers can enjoy their favorite titles with pro-level performance. The design of the TV doesn’t disappoint either, featuring an expansive infinity-edge design, an anti-reflective screen to minimize glare, and a sleek brushed aluminum finish.

Vizio’s SmartCast operating system is another highlight, offering users a seamless streaming experience. With access to hundreds of free channels and the ability to stream shows, movies, news, and more on all the favorite apps, the entertainment possibilities are virtually endless. The inclusion of Vizio Voice Remote adds to the convenience, allowing for easy navigation and control.

The launch of this 86-inch 4K TV at such a competitive price point is a bold move by Vizio, aimed at bringing the cinema experience into more homes. It’s a clear indicator of the brand’s commitment to innovation, quality, and, most importantly, customer satisfaction. With this offering, Vizio is not just selling a TV; it’s offering an award-winning entertainment experience that’s within reach of a much broader audience.

This ambitious release from Vizio redefines what consumers can expect from their home entertainment systems, both in terms of size and technology, without pushing the price beyond reach. Whether it’s for watching the latest blockbuster movies, binging on TV series, or getting lost in video games, Vizio’s new 86-inch 4K TV promises to deliver an unmatched viewing experience at an unbeatable price​