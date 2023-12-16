Unboxing Convenience: Google Enhances Gmail for Savvy Online Shoppers

Google is making online shopping a breeze with its latest Gmail features designed to simplify package tracking, streamline returns, and expedite last-minute gift-giving. The tech giant announced these updates, rolling out initially in the United States, to empower online shoppers and enhance their convenience.

Key Highlights:

Package Tracking: Gmail now displays delivery updates within shopping emails, both in inbox list and individual emails.

Return Policy Access: Convenient links to merchant return guidelines appear in shopping emails and Google Search.

Delivery Filter: “Get it by Dec 24” filter helps US shoppers find last-minute gifts with quick delivery options.

Wider Rollout: Features initially available in the US, with plans for international expansion.

Tracking Your Treasures: No more hunting through email threads for delivery updates. Gmail now automatically extracts tracking information from shopping emails and displays it prominently within the email itself, both in the inbox list view and when you open the individual email. This feature, available for “most major” shipping carriers in the US, eliminates the need to visit separate websites or scroll through lengthy email chains to find your package’s whereabouts.

Returns Made Easy: Navigating return policies can be a hassle, but Google is here to help. Gmail now surfaces convenient links to the merchant’s return guidelines directly within shopping emails, both on desktop and mobile devices. This eliminates the need to search through websites or dig through confirmation emails, saving users valuable time and frustration. Additionally, Google Search will also highlight return policies alongside product listings and merchant links, offering insights like “free 90-day returns” at a glance during the shopping process.

Gifting with Confidence: The holiday season can be hectic, but finding the perfect gift shouldn’t be stressful. Gmail introduces a “Get it by Dec 24” filter for US shoppers, making it easy to identify items that can be delivered in time for Christmas. This filter, available on both desktop and mobile versions, displays products available for pickup at nearby stores or eligible for expedited shipping, along with details on the merchant’s fastest and most affordable delivery options.

Global Expansion on the Horizon: While these features are currently available in the US, Google plans to expand them to other countries soon. This will give online shoppers worldwide the same level of convenience and control over their shopping experience.

A Streamlined Shopping Journey: By simplifying package tracking, facilitating returns, and aiding last-minute gift-giving, Google’s Gmail updates aim to make online shopping more efficient and enjoyable. These features empower users to navigate the shopping process with greater clarity and confidence, ultimately saving them time and frustration. As Google continues to refine its email platform, one thing is certain: online shopping is about to become a lot less stressful.