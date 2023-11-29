Ikea Unveils Three Affordable Smart Home Sensors to Enhance Home Security and Convenience

Ikea, the renowned Swedish furniture giant, is expanding its smart home portfolio with the launch of three affordable and versatile sensors. Designed to enhance home security and convenience, the Parasoll, Vallhorn, and Badring sensors seamlessly integrate with Ikea’s existing smart home ecosystem.

Parasoll: A Guardian for Doors and Windows

The Parasoll sensor monitors door and window openings, providing peace of mind when you’re away from home. Discreetly mounted to doors or windows, Parasoll triggers automations upon detecting an open or closed event. Additionally, Parasoll can be paired directly with an Ikea smart light, automatically turning on the light when a door or window is opened.

Vallhorn: Keeping an Eye on Motion

Vallhorn, the motion sensor, detects movement within your home or outdoors. Whether it’s an unexpected intruder or a furry friend, Vallhorn sends real-time notifications to your smartphone, keeping you informed of activity in your designated areas.

Badring: Combating Water Leaks

Badring, the water leakage sensor, acts as a vigilant protector against potential water damage. Placed near sinks, dishwashers, or other water sources, Badring detects even the slightest water leak, triggering an alarm and sending an alert to your phone, allowing you to promptly address the issue and prevent further damage.

Affordable and Accessible Smart Home Solutions

Priced under $10 each, the Parasoll, Vallhorn, and Badring sensors make smart home technology more accessible to a wider audience. These affordable sensors empower homeowners to enhance their home security, convenience, and peace of mind without breaking the bank.

Seamless Integration with Ikea Smart Home

The new sensors seamlessly integrate with Ikea’s Dirigera smart home hub, enabling users to create automations and control their connected devices through the Ikea Home smart app. Additionally, Parasoll can be paired directly with Ikea smart lights, eliminating the need for a hub for basic functionality.

Global Availability

The Parasoll and Vallhorn sensors will be available globally in January 2024, while the Badring sensor will follow suit in April 2024. With their affordability, versatility, and compatibility with Ikea’s smart home ecosystem, these sensors are poised to make a significant impact on the smart home market.

