Vivo has a couple of phones with 8 GB of memory priced below the Rs. 20,000 price bracket in India. Now it has another in the form of the Vivo Y51A, which too comes with 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of native storage and is priced at Rs 17,990.

The phone is otherwise powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 that works in conjugation with the Adreno 610 GPU. If the 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage isn’t enough, you always have the option to add another up to 1 TB of storage using microSD cards. Also, the 8 GB of RAM on board is of the LPDDR4X type.

The display comprises a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a notch at the top. There is nothing special with the looks, though, what with the similar bezel-less display while the chin at the bottom is thin enough. The phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For optics, there are three cameras on the rear, where the highlight is the 48 MP primary camera. Complementing the same is the 8 MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16 MP front shooter. The biggest advantage of the rear camera system is the Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) feature that it comes with that Vivo said will allow for Ultra-Stable videos.

Among the other features of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that makes the rear look clean and uncluttered. Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery backed by 18W fast charging tech. Connectivity options with the phone include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ GLONASS. There is the USB Type-C port too for recharging as well as data syncing.

As for color options, the phone will be available in shades of Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. The phone can be purchased from major online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq, apart from Vivo India e-store and other offline retail partners as well. Check for launch offers as well, which includes a flat Rs. 1000 discount from holders of the HDFC Bank credit card.