Here is another option to consider for those looking to buy a smartphone well within the Rs. 20,000 mark. It’s the new Vivo Y51 that comes with impressive specs comprising of a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a 5000 mAh battery, and 48 MP rear cam, and has just been launched in India for a quite affordable Rs. 17,990.

Vivo Y51 Specifications in detail:

The Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD ‘iView’ display having a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch at the top with negligible bezels on all sides, save for a minimal chin at the bottom.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The latter is further expandable to 1 TB via a microSD card, for which there is a dedicated slot for the same. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery, which is supported by an 18 W fast charger.

Camera specifications include a 48 MP primary lens of f/1.79 aperture coupled to an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens of f/2.2 aperture along with another 2 MP shooter of f/2.4 aperture. The front boasts of a 16 MP selfie shooter of f/2.0 aperture. The camera is also backed by several features such as a super night mode, super slow recording mode, and so on.

Running the entire show is the Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The phone comes with the standard set of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There is FM Radio on-board as well, while a USB Type-C charger allows for charging or data syncing roles. Among the sensors the phone comes with include a gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and so on.

Vivo Y51 Price and Availability:

The Y51 comes in a single 8 GB + 128 GB model that is priced Rs. 17,990. The phone can be bought via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India online store starting today and is available in exciting colour options of Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.