Virtual Internet Launches Revolutionary Virtual 5G Service for Android with Unprecedented Connectivity

Virtual Internet has unveiled its latest innovation in mobile broadband technology, the Virtual 5G “Always On” service for Android devices, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of global connectivity solutions. This groundbreaking service promises to deliver a continuous, high-speed 5G mobile broadband experience to users, irrespective of their location or device type, leveraging its Global Cloud Network for seamless service across all applications and IP-connected devices.

Key Highlights:

Virtual 5G’s transition from a specialty to a universal service, ensuring continuous connectivity for all apps and devices.

Introduction of Pay-As-You-Go, an On-Demand Option, allowing users to access Virtual Internet Services at an extremely low cost.

Expansion of Virtual 5G’s compatibility to include not just smartphones but also tablets, smart TVs, and now support for Apple, Windows, and Linux devices.

Establishment of Virtual Internet’s own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, facilitating delivery of numerous applications and services at 5G speeds using existing networks.

Universal 5G Service

The “Always On” feature of Virtual 5G represents a leap forward in mobile broadband technology, offering users an uninterrupted 5G service. This is particularly beneficial for Android Auto, enhancing the in-vehicle connectivity experience with seamless service both inside and outside the vehicle. The service’s adaptability across various device platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and now laptops, desktops, and other IP-connected devices, underscores its universal appeal and utility.

Revolutionizing Connectivity in Automobiles

Virtual 5G for Android Auto is set to transform the automotive industry by providing robust 5G connectivity to every compatible vehicle. This shift addresses the critical gap in current in-car internet services, which often rely on outdated 3G technology. By harnessing Virtual 5G, automobiles can now access high-speed, global broadband services, significantly improving the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike.

Incorporating Advanced Internet Technologies

The introduction of QUIC technology into Virtual 5G is a game-changer, offering enhanced performance for mobile clients and cloud servers. QUIC, supported by leading browsers and platforms like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari, ensures efficient, secure connections across various devices and services. Virtual Internet’s adoption of QUIC, alongside its proprietary enhancements, underscores its commitment to delivering a superior, cutting-edge mobile broadband service.

