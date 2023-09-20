ViewSonic LS921WU Short-throw Laser Projector Review

In the realm of home entertainment, a high-quality projector has the power to transform your cinematic experience. Enter the ViewSonic LS921WU short-throw laser projector, a standout performer that promises to deliver a visual feast for movie enthusiasts and home theater aficionados.

Priced at approximately INR 4,50,000, this projector is not targeted at the mass market but rather at a niche audience that recognizes the value of top-notch projection technology. After testing the ViewSonic LS921WU for over two weeks, here’s our comprehensive review.

Design

The ViewSonic LS921WU boasts a functional yet somewhat generic design. Crafted from a blend of high-quality plastic and metal, its build quality is robust. The projector’s optical core boasts an IPX5 rating, ensuring resilience against dust and debris.

Available in a sleek white color, it complements most home decor styles. Button placement includes standard lens control adjusters on top, with a power button located conveniently towards the end. The left side features a keypad with navigation keys for menu navigation, while the back houses all essential ports. Ample vents on the sides ensure effective heat dissipation, keeping the projector comfortably cool during operation.

Performance

The ViewSonic LS921WU laser projector shines brightly with an impressive 6,000 ANSI Lumens, delivering vivid and sharp visuals on screens up to a massive 200 inches. This level of brightness guarantees an immersive viewing experience, even in various lighting conditions.

A standout feature is its utilization of 2nd generation Laser Phosphor technology, providing an exceptional 20,000-hour lifespan. This longevity ensures years of immersive entertainment without the hassle of frequent filament replacements.

For those with limited space, the ViewSonic LS921WU’s 0.81-0.89 short throw ratio offers a practical solution. This feature allows you to enjoy a large-screen experience without requiring extensive room depth, making it ideal for converting smaller spaces into cinematic havens.

Connecting your devices to this projector is a breeze, thanks to its built-in HDBaseT support. This feature simplifies the wiring process and guarantees a stable, high-quality connection for all your multimedia sources, enhancing the overall user experience.

In an era of 4K and high dynamic range (HDR) content, the ViewSonic LS921WU is fully equipped to deliver breathtaking visuals. Its dual HDMI 2.0b ports support 4K HDR/HLG content, ensuring that your favorite movies and shows are displayed in stunning detail and vibrant color.

The projector offers wide horizontal and vertical lens shift capabilities, enabling precise image placement adjustment to suit your preferences. Furthermore, its 360° projection capability and portrait mode open the door to creative and unconventional setup possibilities.

The Verdict

The ViewSonic LS921WU projector ticks all the boxes for an exceptional home theater experience. Its outstanding brightness, extended lifespan, space-saving design, and versatile installation options offer fantastic value for movie enthusiasts and home theater buffs. Support for 4K HDR/HLG content, a compact form factor, and built-in HDBaseT further establish its position as a top contender in the world of home projectors.

If you’re seeking to elevate your home entertainment setup and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema without leaving your living room, the ViewSonic LS921WU projector is a worthwhile investment.