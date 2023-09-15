Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition: A High-Octane Collaboration with BMW Designworks

In a groundbreaking move, Infinix has launched the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition in India, in collaboration with BMW’s Designworks. This special edition smartphone is not just another device; it’s a powerful symbol of performance and racing fervor. Here’s everything you need to know about this high-speed innovation.

Design and Aesthetics

The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is a visual treat, drawing inspiration from street racing. It features 3D lighting leather technology on its back cover, allowing BMW’s iconic tricolor light band to shine through the black leather grain. This light band is more than just eye-candy; it indicates the phone’s status through different light patterns, symbolizing speed, performance, and power.

Performance and Features

The phone isn’t just about looks; it comes with an extensively customized operating system. This includes a theme harmonized with the colors of the light band on the rear and a “Magic Ring” feature for seamless multitasking. The device is powered by the Dimensity 8050 SoC and features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 108MP primary camera, and JBL-tuned stereo speakers.

Additional Perks

The Racing Edition comes in a special BMW-themed retail package that includes extra accessories like a 15W wireless charger and TWS earphones. Infinix is also offering VIP benefits to the Racing Edition’s customers, including exclusive after-sales support and prioritized repair services.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is set to be released in india at an approximate price of 26000. However, the brand is yet to reveal the amount of RAM and storage it will offer. The regular model comes with up to 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Key Takeaways

Collaboration between Infinix and BMW’s Designworks

Unique design elements inspired by street racing

Customized operating system for enhanced user experience

Special BMW-themed retail package with extra accessories

Priced at approximately $315 for the global market

Conclusion

The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is not just a smartphone; it’s a statement. With its unique design elements and high-end features, it’s set to rev up the smartphone market. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a speed lover, this phone is designed to offer you the best of both worlds.

Important Information:

Release Date: Yet to be announced for India

Special Features: BMW-themed retail package, VIP benefits

Operating System: Customized with unique features like Magic Ring

Hardware: Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108MP primary camera, JBL-tuned stereo speakers

Get ready to experience speed and innovation like never before with the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition.