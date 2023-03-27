Syska Group launches LED Gloline rope light to illuminate your space with sustainable style

Syska Group, a renowned leader in the LED lighting industry, has recently launched its all-new Syska LED Gloline rope light SSK-ROPL-120L, that is set to revolutionize the way we illuminate spaces. This LED rope light is specially designed to provide both bright and ambient lighting, which can create a stunning atmosphere for a variety of purposes such as home decoration, cover lighting, back lighting, and facade lighting. Due to their versatility, they are an ideal option for both commercial and residential settings. With various colour options and the ability to create intricate patterns, this LED Gloline rope light can add a unique and attractive element to the user’s decor.

The emergence of LED technology has transformed the lighting industry, offering a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting solutions. LED lighting has become a key player in promoting a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions and conserving energy resources. Syska is committed to bringing environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Their commitment to sustainability is reflected in their product line, and with their latest LED product, Syska is aimed at advancing the overall standard of living, affirming their commitment to environmentally conscious development. Manufactured in India, this LED Gloline rope light is waterproof with IP67 rating.

Commenting on the launch of the Syska LED Gloline rope light, Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said,” At Syska, we are committed to delivering a diverse range of energy efficient lights and technologically advanced products that are years ahead of their time. Our latest range reflects our dedication to providing long-lasting, adaptable, and environmentally-friendly lighting options for our consumers. The Syska LED Gloline rope light is a prime example of our commitment to innovation and sustainability as they offer a cost-effective lighting solution with a sleek and stylish look. We look forward to seeing how it can enhance our customers’ spaces and lives. We are proud of this latest addition to our lighting range, which continues to set the benchmark for quality lighting while prioritizing eco-friendliness.”

Some of the key features of the Syska LED Gloline rope light include:

Energy Saving : The LED rope light serves as an energy-efficient lighting solution, ensuring a reduction in carbon footprint and facilitating energy cost savings

High Lumens LED: The feature helps provide a better visibility and illumination, making it an ideal lighting solution

Flexible light body : The light flexible light body allows for easy adjustment, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial settings

Easy Installation : The seamless installation process makes it an ideal lighting solution for those looking for a hassle-free and quick setup

Excellent Luminous Efficacy : The LED light has the ability of the LED to produce a high level of brightness or luminosity while consuming minimal energy

Eco-friendly : The LED light is an eco-friendly lighting solution that is both sustainable and long-lasting

No UV-Radiation: The light is completely safe for human health since it does not emit any UV radiation

The rope light provides a luminosity of 400lm-500lm*/mtr. The rope light offers various colour options, including warm white, cool white, red, green, blue, and tri-colour. The LED Gloline rope light can be purchased from leading retail stores at Rs. 8399/- for 50 Meter & Rs. 3999/- for Tricolor 15 Meter . The product come with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.